LoRa Alliance® Announces Expanded LoRaWAN® Live! India Program to Promote Smart Tech for a Sustainable Planet

/EIN News/ -- NEW DELHI, India, Sept. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The LoRa Alliance ®, the global association of companies backing the open LoRaWAN ® standard for the Internet of Things (IoT) low-power wide-area networks (LPWANs), announced that India-based SenRa has become the Platinum Sponsor of LoRaWAN Live!, taking place Oct. 17, 2019 at the Pullman New Delhi Aerocity Hotel. The event is focused on “Smart Tech for a Sustainable Planet,” and will showcase how the LoRaWAN standard is enabling a plethora of applications that enhance quality of life and environmental sustainability. As part of the sponsorship, SenRa CEO Ali Hosseini will deliver a keynote titled “LoRaWAN Drives India’s IoT Ecosystem” during the morning session.



“Strong market projections for LoRaWAN adoption in India and the Asia-Pacific region are precisely why the LoRa Alliance is coming to New Delhi in October,” said Donna Moore, CEO and Chairwoman of the LoRa Alliance. “We are strongly committed to supporting our members as they expand LoRaWAN deployments and backing them with the industry’s strongest certification program, to ensure devices in the field work as expected. We invite all device makers exploring IoT applications to join us to learn how the LoRaWAN Certification program can accelerate their development efforts and achieve rapid return on investment. I would also like to thank SenRa for becoming the platinum sponsor, and for all its efforts to promote LoRaWAN in India.”

According to industry research firm InForGrowth’s (IFG’s) 2019 Global LoRaWAN Market 2018–2026 report, the Asia-Pacific LoRaWAN market is expected to reach US $4,729.2M by 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 51.4%. India itself is expected to outpace this growth at 53.6% CAGR during the same period of time.

“There is no question that India is a rapidly growing market for LoRaWAN technology,” said Hosseini. “We’re driving adoption of the standard with an aggressive rollout of LoRaWAN networks—having just announced our 50th city deployment in India—and are on track to deploy networks in 100 cities by the end of next year. With these networks, and our product and service solutions, SenRa and LoRaWAN will play a major role in the development of Smart Cities in India. We are proud to support the LoRa Alliance and this year’s LoRaWAN Live! event, and encourage everyone who wants to learn more about this exciting technology to join us on Oct. 17.”

The full details of this can't-miss LoRaWAN Live! day event are available here on our website .

Program updates announced today in addition to Hosseini’s keynote include:

Keynote: “A Sustainable Planet Starts with a Mission,” Shri Rahul Kapoor, Director, Smart Cities Mission, Ministry of Urban and Housing Affairs, government of India

Keynote: “Smart Tech Advances Digitalization in India,” Shri Sushil Kumar, The Department of Telecommunications Deputy Director General and IoT Head

LoRaWAN 101 and LoRaWAN 201 Workshops led by Microchip and CyberEye

Indraprastha Gas (prepaid gas) and JUSCO (smart cities) will join the customer panel discussion moderated by Tata Communications CTO Praveen Arora to share firsthand experiences and the ROI they are achieving using LoRaWAN

Actility’s Alper Yegin will speak on “LoRaWAN Tracking Use Cases in India”

Microchip will speak on “LoRaWAN Enables Smart Electricity Meters in India”

Interested parties should register now , as space is limited.

About the LoRaWAN Standard

The LoRaWAN® standard is a low-power, wide-area networking (LPWAN) protocol designed to wirelessly connect battery-operated “things” to the internet in regional, national or global networks to deliver actionable data and improve efficiencies. It targets key Internet of Things (IoT) requirements such as bidirectional communication, end-to-end security, mobility and localization services.

About LoRa Alliance

The LoRa Alliance® is an open, nonprofit association that has become one of the largest and fastest-growing alliances in the technology sector since its inception in 2015. Its members closely collaborate and share expertise to develop and promote the LoRaWAN® standard, which is the de facto global standard for secure, carrier-grade IoT LPWAN connectivity. LoRaWAN has the technical flexibility to address a broad range of IoT applications, both static and mobile, and a robust LoRaWAN Certification program to guarantee that devices perform as specified. The LoRaWAN standard has been deployed by more than 120 major mobile network operators globally, and connectivity is available in more than 140 countries, with continual expansion. More information: lora-alliance.org

LoRa Alliance®, LoRaWAN® and LoRaWAN CertifiedCM are trademarks of the LoRa Alliance.

