AMREP Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2020 Results
/EIN News/ -- PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pa., Sept. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMREP Corporation (NYSE: AXR) today reported a net loss of $196,000, or $0.02 per share, for its 2020 fiscal first quarter ended July 31, 2019 compared to net income of $61,000, or $0.01 per share, for the same period of the prior year.
The prior year’s results reflected a net loss from continuing operations of $662,000 and net income from discontinued operations of $723,000. Discontinued operations resulted from the sale of AMREP’s fulfillment services business in April 2019.
AMREP Corporation, through its subsidiaries, is a major holder of land and leading developer of real estate in New Mexico.
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
|Three Months Ended July 31,
|2019
|2018
|Revenues
|$
|4,767,000
|$
|4,238,000
|Net (loss) from continuing operations
|$
|(196,000)
|$
|(662,000)
|Net income from discontinued operations
|-
|$
|723,000
|Net income
|$
|(196,000)
|$
|61,000
|(Loss) per share from continuing operations – Basic and Diluted
|$
|(0.02)
|$
|(0.08)
|Income per share from discontinued operations – Basic and Diluted
|-
|$
|0.09
|Income per share – Basic and Diluted
|$
|(0.02)
|$
|0.01
|Weighted average number of common shares outstanding - basic
|8,095,000
|8,086,000
|Weighted average number of common shares outstanding - diluted
|8,095,000
|8,124,000
AMREP Corporation’s financial statements on Form 10-Q are expected to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission concurrently with this release and will be available on AMREP’s website (www.amrepcorp.com/SECfiles).
CONTACT:
James McMonagle
Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
(610) 487-0904
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.