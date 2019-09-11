President expected in Moxico for two-day visit

Luanda, ANGOLA, September 11 - Angolan head of state João Lourenço is expected Thursday in Cazombo, Alto Zambeze municipal headquarters, as part of the first stage of a two-day visit to the eastern Moxico province.,

Confirming the President's visit to the region, the Civil Affairs Office mentioned the municipalities of Camanongue and Luena, as the other stages of the visit.

In Alto Zambeze, João Lourenço will meet with the Provincial Government of Moxico and, later, learn of the functioning of the Education and Health sectors.

Still Thursday, in Cazombo town, the president will receive, in audience, representatives of the traditional authorities, with stress to Queen Nhakatolo and King of the Bundas, Mbando Muwe Mbando Lifuti, states a note reached ANGOP on Wednesday.

In Camanongue, the head of state will unveil the Municipal Hospital on Friday.

The visiting programme will finish in the capital of the province, Luena, where the head of state will participate in the Agriculture Forum.

Agenda also includes inauguration of a primary school and attending the inauguration ceremony of the Hemodialysis Center of the General Hospital of Moxico by Health Minister Silvia Lutucuta.

