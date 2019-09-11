CareDx Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

/EIN News/ -- BRISBANE, Calif., Sept. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CareDx, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDNA), a leading precision medicine company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of clinically differentiated, high-value healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers, today announced that, as an inducement material to entering into employment with CareDx, on September 11, 2019, 53 new employees were awarded grants of stock options and restricted stock units (RSUs). The stock options and RSUs were granted pursuant to the Company’s 2019 Inducement Equity Incentive Plan, which was approved by the Compensation Committee of the Board of Directors in August 2019 under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).



The RSUs vest over four years with 25% of the RSUs vesting on the first anniversary of the applicable vesting commencement date, and the balance vesting annually thereafter in three equal installments, subject to continued service through each applicable vesting date. The stock options vest over four years with 25% of the stock options vesting on the first anniversary of the applicable vesting commencement date, and the balance vesting on an equal monthly basis over the following 36 months, subject to continued service through each applicable vesting date.

CareDx is providing this information in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

About CareDx

CareDx, Inc., headquartered in Brisbane, California, is a leading precision medicine solutions company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of clinically differentiated, high-value healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers. CareDx offers products, testing services and digital healthcare solutions along the pre- and post-transplant patient journey, and is the leading provider of genomics-based information for transplant patients.

For more information, please visit: www.CareDx.com.

Forward-looking Statements:

This press release includes forward-looking statements, including statements regarding CareDx’s employees and inducement equity incentive plans. These forward-looking statements are based upon information that is currently available to CareDx, speak only as of the date hereof, and are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, including risks associated with CareDx’s employees and equity plans, and additional risks set forth in CareDx’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. CareDx expressly disclaims any obligation, except as required by law, or undertaking to update or revise any such forward-looking statements.

CONTACTS:

CareDx, Inc.

Sasha King

Chief Commercial Officer

415-287-2393

sking@caredx.com

Investor Relations

David Clair

Westwicke Partners

646-277-1266

david.clair@icrinc.com



