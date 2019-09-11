Aimclear® Elevates Susan Wenograd to Chief Marketing Officer

Proven industry thought leader to drive fresh innovation for Minnesota-based agency and its clients

/EIN News/ -- DULUTH, Minn., Sept. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nearly one year to the day after joining Minnesota-based marketing agency Aimclear®, veteran marketer Susan Wenograd is now the company’s chief marketing officer. The six-time Inc. 5000 agency elevated Wenograd’s role to better tap her deep industry experience and marketing acumen, further establishing the agency’s integrated digital marketing leadership.

Wenograd joined Aimclear in September 2018 as Account Group Director and moved to the role of VP of Marketing Strategy in early 2019. She is based in Richmond, Virginia, and spends significant time at the company’s home office in Duluth, Minnesota.

Since joining Aimclear, Wenograd has been an essential public face and internal agency leader, keynoting and presenting at multiple American and international marketing conferences, including Social Media Marketing World, Pubcon, and BrightonSEO. In addition to her active thought leadership presence, Wenograd has been instrumental shaping the next generation of integrated marketing programs for Aimclear’s expansive roster of clients, ranging from aggressive Silicon Valley startups to iconic global brands.

“Marketing, particularly in the digital arena, has become increasingly dynamic and disciplined as channels mature and new channels emerge. We see significant opportunity to deepen channel integration with powerful data and tools, crafting unique ways for brands to connect with audiences personally to drive conversion,” noted Wenograd. “Brands demand bold marketing strategies that span search, social, digital, and data for transformative and measurable business results. I’m excited to build on Aimclear’s 12-plus years of innovation and pioneering spirit to advance the business objectives of our clients and the agency alike.”

“Susan’s leadership is foundational to where our company is progressing,” said Marty Weintraub, Aimclear founder and creative director. “Aimclear has an extraordinary track record for keeping employees for a long time. Each next generation of any company builds on previous accomplishments. I’m super proud of what Aimclear has grown to be and 110% jazzed at where we’re going next. Susan is one of the finest pure marketer/entrepreneurs I’ve met. She was born to be Aimclear’s CMO and we’re grateful for the opportunity to take this rocketship to the next level.”

Prior to joining Aimclear, Wenograd held many executive and senior leadership roles with marketing agencies and in-house marketing operations alike. She also operated her own marketing agency for multiple years. Susan holds an MBA with speciality in ecommerce from Walden University.

About Aimclear®

Aimclear® is a 6x Inc. 500/5000 digital marketing agency dominant in audience targeting and customer acquisition. Our differentiator is the Tao of holistic creative brand-builds and integrated psychographic performance marketing attribution. As Aimclear also distributes segmented messages to influencers for buzz, links and earned-media, the agency has evolved to be the missing link unifying search, social, PR, influencers and psychographic display. More information is available at aimclear.com.

