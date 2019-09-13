Virtually Painless Pollock Technique™ Circumcision Available in Victoria

Dr. Islam Gentle Procedures Clinic Dr. Ali

MELBOURNE, VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA, September 13, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Gentle Procedures Clinic, serving Victoria in Melbourne, is the first and only clinic in VIC to offer virtually painless Pollock Technique™ circumcision for babies, boys and men of all ages.The Pollock Technique™ provides for a relatively quick and pain-free circumcision procedure for babies, older boys, teens and adult men. No hospital visit is necessary – and even adult circumcision procedures are performed under local anaesthetic with a short visit to the clinic for the procedure, as well as a later follow up appointment."We have clients coming from all over Victoria and beyond to access the baby and adult circumcision care that our professional staff is pleased to offer to each patient", stated Dr. Hossain Islam – clinic founder. Infant circumcision procedures are done in just a few minutes – and will generally qualify for some Medicare rebate of the fees in many cases.Adult and adolescent circumcision procedures take about 15-20 minutes (you just have to stay at the clinic for an hour for preparation and observation). With the techniques employed, there is no need for patients to go to the hospital, with all patients having the procedure done on an outpatient basis. Follow-up visits are scheduled 1-2 days and 1-2 weeks after to make sure that it is healing well."The Pollock circumcision method is a virtually pain-free technique that involves the use of a Mogen clamp along with long-acting anaesthetic and skin glue closure where needed," explains Dr. Islam. "Our team will walk you through each step to ensure you fully understand what will happen and that you are prepared for the procedure."Gentle Procedures Melbourne has a focus on offering circumcision for all ages of infants, boys, adolescents, and men with the quick and comfortable Pollock Technique™.After extensive research on circumcision methods in use today and around the world, Dr. Islam and Dr. Ali chose to have extensive training with Dr. Neil Pollock, one of the foremost authorities on baby and child circumcision. Dr. Pollock’s research into developing a safe, quick and virtually pain free approach to circumcision has been widely recognized around the world.Dr. Islam and Dr. Ali are proud to bring Dr. Pollock’s technique for circumcision to Victoria , and the clinic has grown enormously as a result. Parents are relieved to have a virtually pain-free option for the circumcision of their baby boys – and older boys and adult men are benefit equally from Pollock Technique™ circumcision. Dr. Islam and Dr. Ali are the only physicians in VIC who are trained and certified providers of Pollock Technique™ circumcision.Appointments are available quickly. Contact the clinic directly to book or for more information.

