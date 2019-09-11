Continuity Programs Announces Integration with MooveGuru

This new integration allows real estate agents to help their clients save money during their moving process.

WALLED LAKE, MI, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Continuity Programs, Inc. is pleased to announce a new integration with MooveGuru. Continuity Programs’ real estate marketing software is now connected with MooveGuru’s Mover Platform. This partnership creates savings that are passed on to the consumer through their real estate agent.

“This addition to MyLeadDashboard has the potential to save consumers millions on their moving expenses,” said Kirk King, president of Continuity Programs. “It’s simple, free, and will drive more business to the brokerages who make it available to their agents.”

Within MyLeadDashboard, agents can easily enroll their homebuyers and sellers to save up to 15% or more on moving expenses. A Mover concierge is assigned to help homebuyers with moving related tasks. The integration will automate a personalized email marketing program that sends relevant money-saving offers on behalf of the broker and agent. Recognizable local and national brands such as Home Depot, Bed, Bath & Beyond, Pods, and ADT contribute the offers. The Mover concierge will help the consumer connect all utilities for their home, all at no cost.

Brokerages who make use of this integration along with the automated client follow-up programs inside of MyLeadDashboard will benefit by increasing their agents’ satisfaction, and creating clients for life.

“When you have a free tool like MooveGuru and you already have all the data streams interconnected within MyLeadDashboard, it makes it really easy for the brokerages,” said Scott Oakley, Head Guru of MooveGuru.

About Continuity Programs: Continuity Programs, Inc. serves mortgage and real estate companies with easy-to-use customer relationship management (CRM) software and automated marketing solutions. Since 1973, Continuity Programs’ campaigns have consistently proven to drive referrals and repeat business, generate exclusive leads, and increase client retention for agents and loan officers across the US. To learn more, visit http://www.continuityprograms.com or call (800) 521-0026.

About MooveGuru: MooveGuru Inc. is a white-labeled mover engagement platform for real estate agents and brokers with the idea to connect homebuyers and sellers to their utilities and sending them discounts on move related services. Using just-in-time delivery through artificial intelligence algorithms, MooveGuru Inc. ensures consumers receive agent-branded savings from national and local retailers as they step through the complicated moving process. Today, more than 200,000 agents have access to the platform.



