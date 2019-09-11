Hydrophobic Coatings Market To Reach USD 2.21 Billion By 2026 | Reports And Data

Hydrophobic Coatings Market Size – USD 1.48 Billion in 2018, Market Growth - CAGR of 5.0%, Hydrophobic Coatings Industry Trends – The advent of self-healing coatings.

The global hydrophobic coatings market is forecast to reach USD 2.21 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Hydrophobic Coatings are specialty chemicals that are used in the different industries for a variety of purposes such as coloring, finishing, and adding aesthetic values. Owing to the changing trends in coatings, the advent of coating helps in seeping into the market, and the fact that it is giving a visually aesthetic appeal is also a contributing factor. These coatings improve the shelf-life of products and also impart different values like self-healing and anti-microbial properties.

The market for Hydrophobic Coatings is influenced by the rising demand from the automotive industry. Along with automobile parts, the construction industry is also implementing hydrophobic coatings in making water-resistant concrete blocks for increasing the sustainability of these building materials. Water-repellant properties are being thoroughly imparted on the pipelines and medical equipment which may otherwise corrode due to prolonged exposure to moisture.

Unfavorable conditions on this market include the rising number of vendors. This poses a huge threat to the newer immigrants to the current seller scenario. The consumer power is rising as their choices can now easily vary from among the competing manufacturers. These situations improve over time as the industries focus more on the quality of the products.

The region of Asia Pacific has been shifting towards the young population, and the purchasing potential of this young population is also increasing. Most of the economically flourishing countries are looking at India and China as the global market. The increasing automobile, as well as construction industries, promote the market for hydrophobic coatings. They are constantly researched upon and developed to be made cheaper and of higher quality.

Further key findings from the report suggest

Polysiloxanes exhibited the highest market share of 32.6% in the year 2018. They are used in coating industrial equipment which is subjected to high weathering. Hydrophobic coatings prevent wear of these heavy machineries by protecting them against chemical aberrations, high temperature and extreme exposures to UV light.

Glass substrate holds the highest CAGR of 5.5% in the forecast period. These surfaces become smudge resistant as well as water-resistant. Hence, they become easier to clean and repel oil, dirt, and dust; thus, propelling the demand for the product.

Anti-fouling property is in high demand in the present scenario, which is exhibiting the second highest market share of 21.2% in the year 2018. These products adhere to solid surfaces like metals, plastics, and rocks and therefore exhibit excellent antifouling features, which would stimulate the market growth further.

Asia Pacific is estimated to grow with the highest CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period. Countries like India and Japan are rapidly catching up with the growth in the automobile as well as the construction industry. Increase in the demand for commercial as well as passenger vehicles is leading to new prospects for the development of the hydrophobic coatings market.

Key participants BASF SE, 3M, Abrisa Technologies, Aculon, NEI Corporation, P2I, DuPont, DryWired, Accucoat Inc., and Nanex Company, among others.

Segments covered in the report:

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global Hydrophobic Coatings market on the basis of product type, property type, substrate type, end-users, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

Polysiloxanes

Fluoro-Alkylsilanes

Fluoropolymers

Titanium Dioxide

Property Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

Anti-Microbial

Anti-Icing/Wetting

Anti-fouling

Anti-Corrosion

Self-Cleaning

Others

Substrate Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

Metals

Glass

Ceramics

Polymers

Textile

Others

End-Users Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

Aerospace

Automotive

Construction

Medical

Optical

Oil and Gas

Others

Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France UK Spain Italy Rest of the Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa Latin America

Brazil

