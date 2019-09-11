Fund That Flip Recognized as a Top Place to Work

Named a 2019 NorthCoast 99 Award Winner

/EIN News/ -- CLEVELAND, Sept. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fund That Flip today announced it was recently recognized by ERC as one of 99 great Northeast Ohio workplaces for top talent. This is the company’s first time winning the NorthCoast 99 Award.



Launched in 2014, Fund That Flip provides short-term loans to experienced real estate redevelopers who buy and renovate residential properties. After origination, Fund That Flip offers accredited and institutional investors the opportunity to purchase fractional shares of the loan and earn an 8-9% annualized yield.

Since its founding, the company has realized exponential growth, doubling its loan origination volume and customer base each year, and growing revenue by more than 6018%. Last month, Fund That Flip announced a $11 million raise from growth equity firm Edison Partners of Princeton, NJ. The company was also recently named No. 42 on the Inc. 5000 list of Fastest-Growing Companies in America.

“When we opened our downtown Cleveland office two years ago, we intentionally set out to create a dynamic workplace environment that puts our team members first. This award is a recognition that Fund That Flip is taking the right measures to attract and retain first-rate talent in Northeast Ohio,” said Matt Rodak, CEO of Fund That Flip. “For us, it’s simple. By taking care of our people and investing in their development and growth, we are fostering a culture that organically brings out their very best.”

NorthCoast 99 is an annual recognition program and event in its 21st year that honors 99 great Northeast Ohio workplaces for top talent. “More than a business award or event, NorthCoast 99 is a yearlong research project ERC established to help employers make a difference in the lives of people working and living in our 22-county region,” noted ERC senior vice president Carrie Morse, who has overseen the program for the last 17 years.

NorthCoast 99 winners participated in a rigorous application process that asked for detailed information on how their organization addresses top-performer attraction, development, and retention in five distinct areas: organizational strategy, policies, and communication; recruitment, selecting, and onboarding; employee well-being; employee engagement and development; and total rewards.



“We’re thrilled to recognize and celebrate this year’s NorthCoast 99 award winners! With unemployment at a 49-year-low, the benchmarks for attracting, engaging, and retaining employees are higher than ever. Year after year, winning organizations are raising the bar with increasingly progressive and groundbreaking HR practices and benefits that elevate the experience of their employees,” said Kelly Keefe, president of ERC.

The 2019 NorthCoast 99 Awards program is sponsored by Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield; CareerCurve; Cleveland Magazine; ERChealth; Gino’s Awards; Mark Wayner Creative; Meyers, Roman, Friedburg & Lewis; Oswald Companies; Staffing Solutions Enterprises; and Ultimate Software.



About Fund That Flip

Fund That Flip is the leading online platform for investing in short-term residential real estate debt. Their award-winning fintech platform focuses on raising capital for the residential rehab loan market and passive wealth generation for peer-to-peer lenders. With offices in New York City and Cleveland, Fund That Flip helps restore communities across the United States through its network of experienced, dedicated redevelopers backed by a diverse base of institutional and individual investors. Additional information can be found at www.fundthatflip.com .

About ERC

Founded in 1920, ERC helps organizations make their workplaces great by providing expert people solutions that include training, consulting, research, and HR support services. ERC also sponsors the ERChealth insurance program in Ohio. Additional information about ERC and its services can be found at www.yourERC.com .

