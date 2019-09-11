Segment Named to Forbes’ 2019 Cloud 100 List for Fourth Consecutive Year

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Sept. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Segment, the customer data infrastructure company, today announced that it has been named to the Forbes 2019 Cloud 100 list for the fourth year in a row. Forbes Cloud 100 is the definitive ranking of the top 100 private cloud companies, published by Forbes in partnership with Bessemer Venture Partners and Salesforce Ventures.



“Segment’s goal is to enable every company to be customer-first and privacy-first in today’s digital age, no matter their size or the amount of resources they have,” said Peter Reinhardt, co-founder and CEO at Segment. “We are honored to be included on the Forbes 2019 Cloud 100 list for the fourth year in a row, and see this award as a validation of our vision.”

Today’s announcement comes during a time of rapid growth for Segment. In April, the company raised $175m in a Series D round led by Accel, GV and Meritech Capital, bringing its total funds raised to over $280m. Just last month, Segment expanded its leadership team by bringing on industry veterans Ben Galbraith (from Google) as VP of Product, Joe Morrissey (from Hortonworks, MongoDB) as Chief Revenue Officer. Kim Hammonds, who serves on the boards of Box, Zoom and others, joined Segment’s Board of Directors.

Segment now has more than 450 employees in offices across North America, EMEA and Asia Pacific. Just this year alone, the company has been recognized as one of Inc. Magazine’s Best Places to Work, one of the Top 50 Highest Rated Private Cloud Computing Companies by Glassdoor and Battery Ventures, and a Best Place to Work by San Francisco Business Times.

The Forbes Cloud 100 Judging Panel, made up of public cloud company CEOs at companies like Salesforce, Dropbox, Square and Box, evaluated the top 100 private cloud companies from all over the world across four factors: market leadership, estimated valuation, operating metrics, and people and culture.

“For four years now, we have ranked the best and brightest emerging companies in the cloud sector,” said Alex Konrad, Forbes editor of The Cloud 100. “With so many businesses growing fast in the cloud, from cybersecurity and marketing to data analytics and storage, it’s harder than ever to make the Cloud 100 list.”

“The private cloud ecosystem has matured, making the competition to land one of the coveted spots on the Cloud 100 list steeper than ever,” said Byron Deeter, a top cloud investor, and partner at Bessemer Venture Partners. “Our 2019 Cloud 100 includes over 60 private cloud unicorns. These founders represent the absolute best in cloud computing today, and they will most certainly follow in the footsteps of our esteemed Cloud 100 alumni.”

The Forbes 2019 Cloud 100 is published online at www.forbes.com/cloud100 and will appear in the September 2019 issue of Forbes magazine.

About Segment

Segment provides the customer data infrastructure that businesses use to put their customers first. With Segment, companies can collect, unify, and connect their first-party data to over 250 marketing, analytics, and data warehousing tools. Today, thousands of companies across 71 countries use Segment, from fast-growing businesses such as Atlassian, Bonobos and Instacart to some of the world’s largest organizations like Levi’s, Intuit and Meredith. Segment enables these companies to achieve a common understanding of their users and make customer-centric decisions.

