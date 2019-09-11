Cortado Mobile Solutions Becomes Official Android Zero-Touch Enrollment EMM Partner

/EIN News/ -- BERLIN and DENVER, Sept. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enterprise mobility expert Cortado Mobile Solutions GmbH is now an Android zero-touch EMM partner. This officially confirms that Cortado’s MDM solutions are able to run zero-touch-enabled Android devices simply and securely without the IT department having to manually configure the devices.



Android zero-touch enrollment is ideal for easily and securely deploying a larger number of Android devices with little administrative effort. The devices can be sent to the employees in their original packaging, without the IT department having to lay hands on them first.

With the Cortado MDM solution, which the Android zero-touch enrollment supports, smartphones and tablets can be remotely pre-configured completely online and provided with the necessary administrative settings. Once the employees remove their device from the original packaging, the device is automatically enrolled and can be completely set up and ready to use in just a few minutes.

The only requirement is that the devices must be zero-touch-compatible Android devices purchased from an authorized zero-touch reseller.

“We are thrilled that we are now recognized and listed as an official Android zero-touch enrollment EMM partner,” said Benjamin Schüler, CTO of Cortado Mobile Solutions GmbH. “Thanks to zero-touch, our customers can effortlessly roll out Android devices in large numbers.”

More information about Android zero-touch with Cortado MDM can be found at https://blog.cortado.com/android-zero-touch-enrollment-how-it-works/

Cortado MDM is available for download for free at https://cloud.cortado.com

Cortado Mobile Solutions

Cortado Mobile Solutions creates enterprise mobility and file sharing solutions for companies, teams and freelancers. Whether on premises or from the cloud – Cortado solutions consistently focus on improving the user’s mobile ability to perform. At the same time, the security requirements of companies are of the highest priority. Cortado Mobile Solutions follows the philosophy that the combination of working with native apps and the use of operating systems’ own security architecture brings the highest levels of user acceptance. Cortado solutions are developed and tested at its headquarters in Berlin. In addition to the highly qualified consultants in Germany, we also have experts at our branch offices in the USA, UK, Australia and Japan ensuring availability and support for all our global customers.

Android is a trademark of Google Inc.

