WinZip 24 Boosts Productivity and Performance for Secure File Storage and Sharing

Enterprise offering extends support for enterprise cloud services, including OpenStack and SwiftStack regions and credential files, Alibaba, Wasabi, HP, Oracle, Azure, and more.

OTTAWA, Sept. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Introducing WinZip® 24 , WinZip® 24 Pro , and WinZip® 24 Enterprise , the latest versions of WinZip’s industry leading encryption, file management, and compression software. With solutions to meet the needs of virtually any individual or business, WinZip makes it simple to keep files secure when saved locally, on a network, or in the cloud.

“With support for industry-standard AES encryption, WinZip gives customers of any size an easy way to protect confidential information no matter how it’s stored or shared,” said Bill Richard, VP of Development for WinZip. “Whether you’re looking to quickly secure and send a file from your phone or you’re an IT professional responsible for privacy compliance across the enterprise, WinZip offers productivity boosting, user-friendly file security apps to meet your needs.”

Choose WinZip 24 to make secure file sharing faster and easier.

NEW! Search Files Faster: Use the new built-in search feature to quickly track down files stored locally, on the network, or in cloud storage.

WinZip adds the ZSTD compression method to Zipx. With ZSTD, WinZip can compress and decompress many file types faster, while achieving compression rates better than DEFLATE and DEFLATE64 compression methods.

Windows Shell Extensions are now accessible in the WinZip Files pane. Plus, pin favorite local, network, and cloud-based files to the Quick Access section of the Files Pane.

Bump up cloud-stored Zip file performance by downloading only parts of a file as needed. The larger the Zip file, the better performance. Direct Access now downloads extra Zip file parts in the background while the user chooses files to unzip or view.

Use a simple Ribbon toggle to switch between Zip or Zipx when creating or saving a file.

Use a simple Ribbon toggle to switch between Zip or Zipx when creating or saving a file. ENHANCED! Manage File Clutter More Efficiently: Set a schedule for WinZip’s Cleaner Tools to find computer, network, or cloud storage files that haven’t been used in a while and decide if they should be deleted, zipped, or relocated. New Ignore option lets you exclude files from being flagged again.

WinZip 24 Pro offers all the power of WinZip 24, plus the following new capabilities.

NEW! Combine Multiple PDF Files into One PDF: Convert multiple PDF files into a single PDF file to save, zip, or share. Organize the order of pages, then combine and protect them with WinZip’s PDF security features.

When using the enhanced WinZip Cleaner tools, WinZip Pro also enables users to customize their filter-based cleaners.

When using the enhanced WinZip Cleaner tools, WinZip Pro also enables users to customize their filter-based cleaners. NEW! Create Backup Jobs from Explorer: Select files in Windows Explorer then click Create a WinZip Job and choose when and how often the job runs. WinZip walks users through Zipping and storing selected files, optional notifications, and sharing features.

WinZip 24 Enterprise builds on the power of WinZip 24 Pro in a flexible offering that’s designed for IT deployment and can be customized for virtually any corporate or government environment.

WinZip 24 Enterprise now supports additional enterprise cloud services, including OpenStack and SwiftStack regions and credential files, Alibaba, Wasabi, HP, Oracle, Azure, WebDAV, CenturyLink, IONOS and OVH cloud providers. WinZip 24 Enterprise also supports Amazon AWS Regions (including GovCloud), IBM Cloud, and RackSpace.

WinZip Enterprise enables IT departments to implement enterprise-level encryption across their workforce and guard IP and critical data in multi-cloud network environments. Integrating directly with corporate-standard SaaS services SharePoint and Office365, WinZip Enterprise can be configured to provide optional access to Google Drive, Dropbox, Box, OneDrive, CloudMe, SugarSync, and MediaFire. With industry-standard AES encryption, this fully customizable solution is an essential tool for any organization working with compliance requirements, including FIPS 140-2, FIPS 197, HIPAA, DFARS, and EU regulations such as GDPR.

To learn more about the full WinZip 24 product lineup, please refer to this comparison chart .

Pricing and Availability

WinZip 24, WinZip 24 Pro, and WinZip 24 Enterprise are available in 17 languages worldwide including English, Czech, Danish, Dutch, Finnish, French, German, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Norwegian, Portuguese, Russian, Simplified Chinese, Spanish, Swedish, and Traditional Chinese. WinZip 24 Pro is available at the SRP of $49.95 USD / £51.54 / €59.44. WinZip 24 is available at the SRP of $29.95 USD / £31.14 / €35.64. All prices in British Pounds and Euros include VAT.

For more information about WinZip 24 Enterprise licensing options, please visit www.winzip.com/enterprise .

About WinZip

WinZip is trusted by millions of businesses and consumers to boost productivity, simplify file sharing, and keep information private. Offering apps for all of today’s most popular platforms and devices, WinZip gives users a better way to manage and share files in the cloud, email, and social media. The WinZip product line also includes powerful utilities to improve system performance and help keep PCs secure. WinZip is a division of Corel Corporation. For more information about WinZip, please visit www.winzip.com .

Corel products enable millions of connected knowledge workers around the world to do great work faster. Offering some of the industry's best-known software brands, we give individuals and teams the power to create, collaborate, and deliver impressive results. Our success is driven by an unwavering commitment to deliver a broad portfolio of innovative applications – including CorelDRAW®, ClearSlide®, MindManager®, Parallels®, and WinZip® – to inspire users and help them achieve their goals. To learn more about Corel, please visit www.corel.com .

Copyright © 2019 Corel Corporation. Corel, WinZip, the WinZip logo, CorelDRAW, and MindManager are trademarks or registered trademarks of Corel Corporation and/or its affiliates in Canada, the U.S. and elsewhere. ClearSlide is a trademark or registered trademark of ClearSlide Inc., in Canada, the U.S. and elsewhere. Parallels is a trademark or registered trademark of Parallels International GmbH in Canada, the U.S. and elsewhere. All other trademarks mentioned herein are the property of their respective owners. Patents: www.corel.com/patent .

New WinZip 24 Pro



