Equinor ASA: Share buy-back

/EIN News/ -- Equinor has on 11 September 2019 purchased 256,607 own shares at Oslo Stock Exchange at an average price of 173.4149 Norwegian kroner per share.

These share purchases form part of the first tranche of the company's share buy-back programme 2019-2022 announced on 5 September 2019. After this transaction Equinor owns a total of 1,554,887 own shares under the share buy-back programme.

For further information about the share buy-back programme, reference is made to the Oslo Stock Exchange notification published on 5 September 2019 (available from www.newsweb.no).



