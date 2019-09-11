HashiCorp Named #4 on Forbes Cloud 100, Biggest Mover in the Top 5

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HashiCorp, the leader in multi-cloud automation software, today announced that it has been named to the Forbes 2019 Cloud 100 for the second consecutive year. HashiCorp moved from #32 to #4, making it the biggest mover in the Top 5. The Forbes Cloud 100 is the definitive ranking of the top 100 private cloud companies in the world: https://www.forbes.com/cloud100.



“For four years now, we have ranked the best and brightest emerging companies in the cloud sector,” said Alex Konrad, Forbes editor of The Cloud 100. “With so many businesses growing fast in the cloud, from cybersecurity and marketing to data analytics and storage, it’s harder than ever to make the Cloud 100 list – but with more elite company if you do. Congratulations to each of the 2019 Cloud 100 honorees and the 20 Rising Stars honorees poised to join their ranks!”

HashiCorp co-founders and CTOs Mitchell Hashimoto and Armon Dadgar, who were both previously named to Forbes 30 Under 30 in Enterprise Tech, founded HashiCorp seven years ago, creating a set of cloud infrastructure automation products that IT operations, security, networking, and development professionals use to help large enterprises adopt cloud computing. HashiCorp’s open source and enterprise products enable organizations to adopt consistent workflows to provision, secure, connect, and run any infrastructure for any application.

HashiCorp’s open source products have been downloaded millions of times and commercial versions of those products are broadly adopted by the Global 2000. The products’ modular and open design enables them to be widely used across a rich ecosystem of cloud and infrastructure partners including Alibaba Cloud, AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft Azure, Oracle Cloud, and VMware.

“It’s an honor to be recognized as one of the top private cloud companies,” said Dave McJannet, CEO of HashiCorp. “Multi-cloud is a reality for most organizations of scale and by providing consistency across platforms our products play an enabling role for many of the largest organizations in the world as they adopt the cloud model for infrastructure. Ultimately, our software enables our customers to safely and effectively deliver many of the cloud applications that differentiate their businesses.”

HashiCorp is the leader in multi-cloud infrastructure automation software. The HashiCorp software suite enables organizations to adopt consistent workflows to provision, secure, connect, and run any infrastructure for any application. HashiCorp open source tools Vagrant, Packer, Terraform, Vault, Consul, and Nomad are downloaded tens of millions of times each year and are broadly adopted by the Global 2000. Enterprise versions of these products enhance the open source tools with features that promote collaboration, operations, governance, and multi-data center functionality. The company is headquartered in San Francisco and backed by Mayfield, GGV Capital, Redpoint Ventures, True Ventures, IVP, and Bessemer Venture Partners. For more information, visit https://www.hashicorp.com or follow HashiCorp on Twitter @HashiCorp.

