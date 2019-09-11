Vector Solutions Launches Mental Health Awareness Course for College Students

Mental Health Resources are Critical as Students Begin Exciting, But Stressful New School Year

/EIN News/ -- Cincinnati, OH, Sept. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SafeColleges, a Vector Solutions Education brand and leading provider of award-winning safety and compliance solutions that help create safer and more inclusive schools, has launched a new, powerful Mental Health Awareness course for college and university students. Available now, this engaging web-based course can be a critical resource for students as they return to campus and begin a new school year that can be exciting, but also stressful and overwhelming.

Mental wellness, an often-overlooked topic, has become a critical discussion point on campuses in recent years as students face new stressors on their own or without their usual support systems. According to research from the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI), 75% of all mental illnesses begin between the ages of 15-24, with roughly 50% of college students reporting that they receive no mental health education. The new SafeColleges Training Mental Health Awareness course seeks to address these alarming numbers by providing students with important information about mental health and wellness, and a toolset to identify risk factors as well as help other students.

“College is a time for students to define themselves, not to be consumed with feelings of helplessness or isolation. It’s critical to provide students with the tools to be able to do that,” said Brian Taylor, Executive Vice President and General Manager of Vector Solutions Education. “Our new Mental Health Awareness course serves as a resource to help students identify stressors and warning signs in themselves and others early on, so that they can work with peers, counselors, and family members to respond to these challenges together and enjoy a successful college experience.”

Along with updated information and national statistics, the course includes discussion on warning signs, emergency situations, and tips for building and maintaining a positive learning environment. The course is delivered using effective methods for communicating with students, including:

Interviews with current students who share their struggles as well as individual strategies for living and thriving with mental health issues.

Custom scenarios that test awareness of risk factors and warning signs.

An interactivity component that explores details of various mental health issues.

Animated graphics and custom illustrations.

