Forbes Names Traction Guest a Rising Star in the Cloud 100 List

/EIN News/ -- Vancouver, BC, Sept. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Traction Guest, a global leader in cloud-based solutions for enterprise visitor management systems (VMS), has been named one of the 20 Rising Stars as part of the Forbes 2019 Cloud 100 list, the definitive list of the top 100 private cloud companies in the world, published by Forbes in partnership with Bessemer Venture Partners and Salesforce Ventures .



“The Rising Stars of today are the Cloud 100 companies of tomorrow”, said Byron Deeter, top cloud investor, and partner at Bessemer Venture Partners. “Many of our past Rising Stars have gone on to become members of the exclusive Cloud 100, and we’re certain many of this year’s honorees will follow suit.”



Traction Guest is the first cloud-based visitor management company to earn a spot on either of the Cloud 100 or 20 Rising Stars lists.



“Our focus has always been to extend visitor management beyond the lobby, using our cloud-based platform to solve complex data, security and compliance challenges for the enterprise,” said Keith Metcalfe, CEO of Traction Guest. “To be recognized by Forbes, Bessemer Venture Partners and Salesforce Ventures is not only a great honor, but a testament to the potential the tech industry sees in our cloud-based technology, company, and the VMS industry.”





-30-

About Traction Guest

Traction Guest, the leader in enterprise visitor management, empowers businesses across five continents and dozens of industries to make hosting visitors effortless, memorable and safe. Today, global brands like Netflix, DocuSign and Thermo Fisher rely on the highly customizable platform to deliver unparalleled security and an intuitive visit experience across multiple entry points. https://tractionguest.com/



Kelsi Carleton | Talk Shop Media | kelsi@talkshopmedia.com | (604) 738-2220



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.