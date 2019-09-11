Oberon Capital Corporation – New Senior Appointments

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Sept. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oberon Capital Corporation (“Oberon”) is pleased to announce that Mr. Jamie Horvat has joined Oberon as Partner and Chief Investment Officer. Jamie brings a highly successful, twenty-year asset management career with extensive experience within the North American and Global marketplace. His mandates have included resources and precious metals, all-cap and small-cap, hedge funds and alternative investments. In addition, Jamie has managed various institutional mandates for clients based in Europe, Asia, the Middle East and North American. Throughout his career Jamie has been acknowledged for his achievements, winning numerous awards for his investment performance. Jamie holds an MSc Finance from the London School of Economics and Political Science, a B. Com (Hons) from McMaster University and a Mechanical Engineering Technology Diploma from Mohawk College.



Oberon is also pleased to announce that Ms. Jessica Butt has joined Oberon as Managing Director, Energy Capital Markets bringing over twenty years of experience in the Canadian capital markets focused on the Oil & Gas sector. In 1999 Jessica joined Orion Securities as a Vice President of Institutional Sales in its newly formed Canadian Oil & Gas team where she established senior relationships with the Canadian oil and gas community that have strengthened and endured throughout her career. She successfully built Orion’s U.S. and Canadian institutional energy equity sales business and was recognized for her success when she was appointed as a Senior Partner of Orion in 2004. Post-acquisition by Macquarie, Jessica was appointed Director of Institutional Equity Energy Sales for Macquarie where she was recognized in 2008 with the Brendan Woods Top Gun Sales Award.

About Oberon

Oberon is a market leader in arranging Flow Through Donation Financings (“FTDF”) having structured over $800 million in 180 financings with over 100 issuers. Oberon works with the brokerage community to arrange for the subscription, donation and sale of flow through shares to institutional investors globally.

Flow Through Donation Financing has grown from an alternative source of exploration and development capital to an important and material source of capital for companies at the forefront of discovery and development that supports the long-term economic health of Canada’s resource industry.

For further information, please contact :

David J. LeClaire

President

416-613-3847

david.leclaire@oberoncapcorp.com



