CocoGoodsCo® Seeks Leap To Top Of ‘Maturing’ U.S. Coconut Business

/EIN News/ -- NORWOOD, Mass., Sept. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- There’s a new kid on the American coconut scene, but this one arrives fully-developed and ready for business.



CocoGoodsCo® is the flagship brand of Luong Quoi Coconut (LQC) Co. , LTD of Vietnam. LQC has provided high-quality private label products around the world for some time, but until recently has not featured their premier brand, CocoGoodsCo, in the United States. That is about to change as the company prepares to begin aggressively promoting the brand nationwide.

“The American coconut market has matured, and American consumers want the opportunity to purchase the highest-quality products available. That’s why we are ramping up our efforts to get the CocoGoodsCo brand on shelves nationwide,” said Duy Cu, Director, Luong Quoi Coconut USA – LQC Inc.

The CocoGoodsCo brand is currently available in more than 400 stores, mostly independent retailers in the eastern and northeastern regions, but the company is now focusing its efforts to roll out the brand in several major retail chains across the country.

Mr. Cu thinks the timing is right as coconut products have become popular for cooking, health and beauty, nutrition and sports. Coconut flakes, flour and milk have long been a flavor staple in American homes and restaurants, but now the product is being used in a variety of other ways. Coconut water has become popular among athletes for its healthy hydrating properties and as a rich source of minerals and electrolytes. Coconut oil is a soothing skin conditioner that is said to fight wrinkles and prevent skin infections. The Lauric acid in coconuts is said to boost immunity and protect against various illnesses.

According to the company, CocoGoodsCo has a significant marketing advantage over other established national brands with its inherent high quality and sustainable business model. CocoGoodsCo coconuts are grown in the Mekong Delta region of Vietnam, which produces some of the highest-quality coconuts in the world. The company has long-standing relationships with thousands of growers there and controls the entire processing chain, from farm to packaging to shelf. They also reinvest 2.5 percent of their profits back into the communities that raise their coconuts.

“We are a single-source provider and processor, so we maintain very close control over every aspect of our products,” said Mr. Cu. “All our products are produced, processed and packaged in one location, and we never use concentrates, as that compromises the quality and taste. Our products consistently out-perform all other brands in blind taste tests. We are confident we have the highest quality coconut products in the world because we have the best soil, the best growers and the best processing and packaging systems.”

The global coconut products market is currently valued at about $5.7 billion and expected to grow to $13 billion in less than 10 years. Is there room at the top of the market for a high-end brand to succeed?

“There are a number of well-known coconut brands in the American marketplace already, but we don’t fear competition,” Mr. Cu stated. “We have quality and environmental sustainability on our side. The more that American consumers hear about our sustainable production methods and the more they try our products, it’s only a matter of time until CocoGoodsCo is the top brand in this country.”

FACTS about CocoGoodsCo

Owned by Luong Quoi Coconut Company

The company is family owned

World headquarters in Ben Tre province, Vietnam

American HQ in Norwood, Massachusetts

Global certifications: ISO 22000, HACCP, BRC, Halal, Kosher, USDA Organic, EU Organic, JAS Organic, Gluten Free, Non-GMO

Our Mission: To share the goodness of the coconut for the good of the world

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7f1c42cd-b600-43fc-862a-919f73104f0b

CONTACT: Sara Coulter TagTeam Global, Inc. scoulter@tagteamglobal.com

CocoGoodsCo CocoGoodsCo is the premier brand of Luong Quoi Coconut (LQC) Co., LTD of Vietnam. LQC controls the entire processing chain, from farm to packaging to shelf, to produce 100% organic and natural coconut water, coconut oil, coconut milk, toasted coconut chips, desiccated coconut and coconut flour.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.