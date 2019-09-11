Anima Biotech to Present at the 17th Annual Discovery on Target Conference in New RNA as a Drug Target Program

/EIN News/ -- BERNARDSVILLE, N.J., Sept. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anima Biotech, the leader in the discovery of drugs that specifically control mRNA translation, today announced the company will present at the 17th Annual Discovery on Target conference in its inaugural RNA as a Drug Target program taking place in Boston, MA, September 16-19, 2019.



Kevin Pong, Ph.D., Vice President of Business Development of Anima Biotech, will present an overview of the company’s Translation Control Therapeutics technology for the discovery of small molecule drugs that specifically control mRNA translation. He will give insight into Anima Biotech’s business endeavors, partnering activities, and new approach targeting proteins that regulate translation opening an entirely novel drug target space.

Details regarding the company’s presentation are as follows:

Event: 2019 Inaugural RNA as a Drug Target Program at the 17th Annual Discovery on Target Conference

Date: Thursday, September 19, 2019

Time: 8:45 a.m. EDT

Room: Essex North

Venue: Westin Copley Place, Boston, MA

About Anima Biotech

Anima Biotech is advancing Translation Control Therapeutics, the first platform for the discovery of small molecule drugs that specifically control mRNA translation as a new strategy against many diseases. With novel biology that monitors the translation of proteins and proprietary cloud-based analysis software, we identify drug candidates that modulate a target protein’s production. We develop a pipeline across therapeutic areas and partner with Pharma for their targets including our $1B+ collaboration with Lilly for the discovery and development of translation inhibitors of several targets. Our approach was further validated with 5 granted patents, 14 peer reviewed publications and 17 scientific collaborations. To learn more about us, visit https://www.animabiotech.com

Media Contact:

Andrew Mielach

LifeSci Public Relations

+1.646.876.5868

amielach@lifescipublicrelations.com







EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.