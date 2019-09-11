Search Relevancy for Retailers Made Easy With Lucidworks Predictive Merchandiser

The new feature in Lucidworks Fusion 5.0 empowers merchandising teams to curate ecommerce experiences in real-time, while improving conversions, click-through rates, and average order values without involving IT

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lucidworks , a leader in AI-powered search, today announced the new Predictive Merchandiser feature for Fusion 5.0, the latest version of the company’s flagship product. This new feature lets ecommerce product merchandisers optimize search relevancy, manage rules, and analyze results without involving IT.

Relevant search results are the key driver of ecommerce conversions. The Predictive Merchandiser solution provides an intuitive, easy to use interface to help merchandisers decrease bounce rates by ensuring the right products are displayed to shoppers. Additionally, the visual analytics dashboard provides insight into opportunities for better conversion and allows merchandisers to apply rules that pin, boost, bury, block and hide specific products.

“Ecommerce retailers are being forced to differentiate from Amazon and other competitors on experience and service, and the cost of experimentation is incredibly high,” explains Will Hayes, Lucidworks CEO. “With Predictive Merchandiser, we’re freeing customers from the repetitive grunt work of having IT maintain business rules to let merchandisers focus their creativity on improving conversions, increasing revenue, and delighting shoppers.”

Lucidworks serves more than one third of the US Fortune 100. Some of the world’s largest ecommerce organizations, including REI and Staples.com already use Fusion to personalize their shopper experiences. Lucidworks Fusion’s built-in connectors allow you to bring in data from ERP, loyalty, analytics and pricing systems -- so you can see across ALL your data. With Fusion 5.0, retailers don’t need to be experts in AI or machine learning to get insights from their data. The Predictive Merchandiser solution provides even more flexibility and intelligence to help digital commerce organizations deliver a highly personalized experience for customers.

“Merchandisers are weighed down relying on an engineer to modify rules and search terms, and so they are unable to manipulate search performance in real-time to respond to customer behavior,” says Grant Ingersoll, Lucidworks CTO.

To learn more about Predictive Merchandiser or Lucidworks, visit lucidworks.com or call 415-629-6253.

About Lucidworks

Lucidworks builds AI-powered search solutions for many of the world's largest brands. Fusion, Lucidworks' advanced development platform, provides the enterprise-grade capabilities needed to design, develop, and deploy intelligent search applications at any scale. Companies across all industries, from consumer retail and healthcare to insurance and financial services, rely on Lucidworks every day to power their consumer-facing and enterprise search apps. Lucidworks’ investors include Francisco Partners, TPG Sixth Street Partners, Top Tier Capital Partners, Shasta Ventures, Granite Ventures, Silver Lake Waterman, and Walden International. Learn more at Lucidworks.com .

