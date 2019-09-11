1-800 Flowers President & CEO Chris McCann interviewed by Advisor Access

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (FLWS:NASDAQ) has developed a profitable Celebratory Ecosystem comprised of e-commerce mainstays including Harry & David®, The Popcorn Factory®, Cheryl’s Cookies®, 1-800-Baskets.com®, Wolferman’s®, Moose Munch®, Simply ChocolateSM, Stock Yards®, and Shari’s Berries®. The company’s focus remains on consumer satisfaction, which has driven strong revenue growth over the past year. New product development and continued innovation in e-commerce technologies, such as its Progressive Web App technology, ensure the company will retain its appeal to investors and customers alike.



Total revenues in fiscal year 2019 increased 8.4% to $1.25 billion

New customer growth across all brands increased more than 10%

Commitment to continued investment in product development and customer engagement technology

A strong balance sheet and strong cash flow

Advisor Access spoke with Chris McCann, president and CEO of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc.

Advisor Access: How would you describe 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc.? What do you feel makes the company a compelling investment opportunity?

Chris McCann: We are the leading provider of gifts designed to inspire more human expression, connection and celebration. Our Celebratory Ecosystem includes an all-star family of brands across a broad variety of product categories, including gourmet foods, gift baskets, and floral gifts for every occasion, making us a one-stop destination for our customers’ gifting needs.

The company just announced strong growth for our fiscal year (FY) 2019 across all three of our business segments…

AA: What are the three business segments of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc., and which brands are within each segment?

CM: Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets is our largest business segment and we have a unique collection of brands and product lines versus single-product competition. Fiscal 2019 revenues in this segment increased 7.1% to $648.4 million...Just recently, we further expanded our Celebratory Ecosystem with the acquisition of the Shari’s Berries® brand…

Our Consumer Floral segment is the category leader, and our 1-800-Flowers.com® floral brand has powerful brand equity. Fiscal 2019 revenues in this segment increased 8.8% to $497.8 million…

Our BloomNet® Wire Service segment achieved FY 2019 revenue growth of 14.9%, with revenues for the year increasing to $102.9 million.

AA: What strategies is 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. using to optimize revenue growth beyond seasonal selling opportunities such as Valentine’s Day, Mother’s Day, and the October-through-December holiday season?

CM: We continue to invest behind our lead brands, Harry & David and the 1-800-Flowers.com consumer floral brand, where we’re driving very strong revenue growth as well as double-digit growth in our customer files…Our multi-brand website is another key element of our cross-brand marketing and merchandising strategy, introducing site visitors to all our brands and prompting them to explore all gift offerings.

AA: In what ways is 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. innovating to broaden its sales and revenue growth?

CM: Our truly original product designs encompass a continual stream of new and innovative choices across all our gourmet food and floral brands…

