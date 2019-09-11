Pacific Green Technologies further expands its marine senior management

/EIN News/ -- SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pacific Green Technologies Inc. (PGTK or the “Company”) (OTCQB: PGTK), owner of the ENVI-Marine™ and ENVI-Clean™ Exhaust Gas Scrubbing Systems, today announced that Anders Jorgen Røine has joined the Company as Direct Sales Commercial & Business Development Director based in the office in Oslo.



Scott Poulter, Pacific Green Technologies’ CEO said, “We are really pleased that Anders is joining us to strengthen our team at a time when the scrubber market seems to be going through a resurgence with the price differential between 0.5% sulphur fuels and high sulphur fuels widening, making scrubbers such an attractive option for shipowners who could see their ROI times cut sharply.”



Anders has more than 25 years of commercial shipping experience as a ship broker and senior chartering manager in London, New York and Oslo.

After he left The Royal Norwegian Navy he joined Simpson Spence & Young in London, one of the world’s leading shipbrokers, as a trainee broker.

Then he moved to New York where he worked for Skaarup Chartering as a ship broker and also as Chartering Manager for five years.

He then spent 14 years at Torvald Klaveness, Oslo as an inhouse shipping broker and then as their Senior Chartering Manager.

His most recent position was with Clean Marine as Business Development Manager, as part of the sales team since 2015.

His commercial shipping experience gives him an invaluable insight that he can apply directly to PGT’s sales process.

About Pacific Green Technologies, Inc.

In support of the world’s need for cleaner and more sustainable energy, Pacific Green Technologies has developed a portfolio of patented, emission control technologies that remove pollutants from marine engine, power plant and waste incinerator exhaust streams to meet increasingly stringent environmental standards. Pacific Green solutions utilize its patented “Turbo Head Technology™” which enables a more thorough mixing of exhaust gases and a chosen reagent solution that delivers more effective contaminant removal in a system that is both smaller and more efficient to build and operate.

Pacific Green formed a strategic joint venture with PowerChina SPEM, a unit of China's largest engineering, procurement, and construction firm, to support the manufacture, design, and installation of its solutions on a global scale, while also serving as an in-country sales agent for commercial opportunities in mainland China.

For more information: www.pacificgreentechnologies.com

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

This news release contains "forward-looking statements," as that term is defined in Section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Statements in this news release which are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such forward-looking statements include, among other things, that Pacific Green’s emission control system has significant potential to be a market leader in China.

Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, general economic conditions, and the continuation of the JV with POWERCHINA SPEM resulting in definitive agreements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that the beliefs, plans, expectations and intentions contained in this news release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions will prove to be accurate. Investors should consult all the information set forth herein and should also refer to the risk factors disclosure outlined in our annual report on Form 10-K for the most recent fiscal year, our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and other periodic reports filed from time-to-time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Contact:

Scott Poulter, Chief Executive

Pacific Green Technologies Inc.



T: +1 (302) 601 4659

Chris Eddy or David Collins

Catalyst IR

T: +1 (212) 924 9800 or pgtk@catalyst-ir.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.