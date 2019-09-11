Stop & Shop to Help Customers Answer “What’s for Dinner?” During National Family Meals Month™

Grocer is teaming up with The Dinner Daily to offer customers personalized dinner menus to make family meals easier

/EIN News/ -- QUINCY, Mass., Sept. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- To celebrate National Family Meals Month™, Stop & Shop is offering thousands of customers free access to The Dinner Daily, an award-winning meal planning service. Up to 30,000 Stop & Shop customers can join and use The Dinner Daily for free from now until the end of 2019, courtesy of Stop & Shop. The Dinner Daily provides users with a customized weekly dinner menu based on their family’s food preferences and what’s on sale at their local Stop & Shop store.



“As our customers adjust to busy back-to-school routines, we’re hoping to make dinners easier with this stress-free way to plan their weekly family meals and save money while doing it,” said Whitney Clarke, Chief Marketing Officer, Stop & Shop. “Stop & Shop and The Dinner Daily are excited to offer this service to our customers to help take the challenge out of the nightly ‘what’s for dinner’ question.”

Research has shown that family meals can increase the bond between family members, as well as lead to improved academic performance, improved self-esteem, greater sense of resilience and lower rates of obesity.1 Stop & Shop customers who sign up for The Dinner Daily program will receive several tools to make planning family meals easier, including:

Weekly meal plans sent directly to their inbox

Meals based on what’s on sale at Stop & Shop each week

Ability to customize food preferences, dietary needs and family size

Variety of menu options, such as reduced carb, gluten free, dairy free, nut free, soy free, egg free, and “stick to the basics”

Editable shopping list so users can include all their weekly grocery needs

“Family meals bring so many benefits. The Dinner Daily makes having family meals not only easier, but more affordable too,” said Laurin Mills, Founder and CEO of The Dinner Daily. “Stop & Shop recognizes that it’s not easy to put a healthy meal on the table night after night. Planning healthy and simple dinners is an ongoing challenge for so many families, especially during this busy time of year. By providing this program, Stop & Shop is giving 30,000 of their customers an easy and time-saving solution, at no cost! We are so pleased to be working with them on this timely program.”

Customers can also easily use Peapod for grocery delivery or in-store pickup, with The Daily Dinner’s one-click ordering for Peapod, which can save hours each week. To learn more about The Dinner Daily and sign up for free courtesy of Stop & Shop, visit thedinnerdaily.com/stopandshop .

About Stop & Shop

A neighborhood grocer for more than 100 years, today's Stop & Shop is refreshed, reenergized and inspired, delivering new conveniences for customers. Committed to helping its communities enjoy better food and better lives, Stop & Shop has a longstanding history of giving back to the neighborhoods it serves with a focus on fighting hunger and helping children to enjoy a healthy lifestyle. The Stop & Shop Supermarket Company LLC is an Ahold Delhaize USA Company and employs nearly 60,000 associates and operates over 400 stores throughout Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island, New York and New Jersey. To learn more about Stop & Shop, visit www.stopandshop.com

About The Dinner Daily

The Dinner Daily is the only weekly dinner planning service that creates menus based on users’ individual food preferences and their grocery store’s specials, saving busy families time and money and taking the stress out of dinner. Founded by working mom Laurin Mills, The Dinner Daily creates customized healthy menus for thousands of shoppers. Learn more at thedinnerdaily.com/stopandshop . Follow The Dinner Daily on Facebook @thedinnerdaily .

