Jack Link’s to Work With Blockchain Tech Company Disrupting Promotional Offer Industry

/EIN News/ -- ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Sept. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jack Link’s Protein Snacks, the global leader in meat snacks, has formed a strategic alliance with blockchain startup SKUxchange. This relationship will allow Jack Link’s to deliver smart and secure digital offers across multiple industry verticals as SKUxchange rolls out its technology.



Headquartered in the greater Tampa Bay area, SKUxchange is a blockchain-based software company that partners with brands, retailers, online marketplace platforms, and service providers across multiple industries to deliver smart and secure digital offers. The company’s mission is to eliminate promotional offer fraud for brands and retailers, while activating engaged consumer transactions through transparent smart data and AI-driven digital offers. The company’s core product “SKUx” proves ROI with near real-time offer reconciliation and settlement for their enterprise partners.

Specifically, for brands like Jack Link’s, SKUx provides a safe and secure digital offer ecosystem with a performance-based approach. SKUx’s blockchain-based offer engine also provides a targeted and seamless consumer experience and gives retailers a secure and frictionless retail redemption tool.

“SKUxchange understands what brands today are facing in an ever-evolving and complex digital world,” said Tom “TD” Dixon, chief marketing officer at Jack Link’s. “As marketers, metrics matter and ROI is critical now more than ever before. I’m excited to be working with SKUxchange and to see the impact this technology can deliver long-term for Jack Link’s.”

How It Works: No Clearinghouse Required

SKUxchange is leveraging the latest technologies to eliminate wasteful processes, time and costs that occur in the current clearinghouse model, many of which require physical offers to be hand-counted for reconciliation and settlement. These manual processes significantly slow down payment distribution between parties and ultimately introduce fraud into the promotional offer ecosystem.

In contrast, by leveraging technologies such as blockchain and AI, SKUx’s patent-pending technology enables brands, retailers, online marketplace platforms, and service providers to eliminate offer fraud while driving rich and transparent consumer engagement – therefore, resulting in greater ROI’s.

This is done through simple API calls where SKUx’s brand partners submit promotional offer content into a shared blockchain database. Each offer is then serialized through SKUx and distributed by SKUx’s partner retailers, mobile app partners and online marketplace platforms; allowing brands to track their promotional offers across industry verticals in real-time, ubiquitously recognized at any point-of-sale.

The company’s co-founder and executive vice president, Robert Zaccardo, added:

“Jack Link’s is the definition of a family-owned, American success story. They continue to innovate and create fantastic new products time and time again. SKUx is proud to be working with such a prominent brand and we are excited to help Jack Link’s deploy new and innovative strategies across the marketplace.”

About Jack Link’s® Protein Snacks

Jack Link's is a global leader in portable protein snacks and the No. 1 meat snack manufacturer worldwide. Headquartered in Minong, Wisconsin, Jack Link's is a family-owned and operated company that represents a heritage of unsurpassed quality and innovation since 1986. The company is made up of over 4,000 passionate team members, across 11 countries, who share an uncompromising commitment to deliver awesome products. Jack Link's offers more than more than 300 premium protein snacks in a variety of flavors, sizes and price points, appealing to nearly every consumer and occasion. The Jack Link's Protein Snacks portfolio of brands includes Jack Link's, Lorissa's Kitchen, MATADOR Jerky, BiFi and Peperami. Check out JackLinks.com to learn more about the brand.

About SKUxchange

SKUxchange is unlocking lost value across the trillion-dollar promotional offer industry through its smart and secure digital offers powered by blockchain.

SKUx’s technology offers near real-time reconciliation and settlement while leveraging the power of blockchain and AI to improve security, transparency and efficiency of promotional offers. The company’s mission is to eliminate promotional offer fraud for brands and retailers, while activating engaged consumer transactions through transparent smart data and AI-driven digital offers.

Please visit www.skux.io to learn more.

