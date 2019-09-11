Self-adhesive Tear Tapes Market is projected to expand at a value CAGR of ~ 5%, during 2019 to 2029 - Future Market Insights

Rising Emphasis on Frustration-free Solutions of Packaging to Bolster Sales of Self-adhesive Tear Tapes, FMI

/EIN News/ -- VALLEY COTTAGE, N.Y. , Sept. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new market research report by Future Market Insights on the self-adhesive tear tapes market includes global industry analysis 2014–2018 and opportunity assessment 2019–2029. The report scrutinizes the self-adhesive tear tapes market and provides critical insights for the forecast period of 2019-2029. As per the findings of the report, the global self-adhesive tear tapes market is projected to experience significant growth during the forecast period, owing to driving factors such as easy and convenient opening of the packaged products and temper evident packaging.

Self-adhesive tear tapes are designed to use as an easy opening for packaging applications. These can be used to remove the top of the pack, to form a lid, or in applications where a heavy duty opening system is required. These provide tamper evidence, indicating packaging is intact. These are effectively used in overwraps, shrink sleeves, flow packs, and blister packs, among others, for products in different end-use industries such as tobacco, food, pharmaceuticals, personal care, cosmetics, etc.

“Polypropylene is expected to be the most preferred choice of material for the manufacturing of self-adhesive tear tapes, as their properties align with the current requirements of the packaging sector. Further, the acrylic adhesive technology in PP tapes is likely to replace traditional techniques including spray adhesives and more.”

Tier-1 Players to Hold Prominent Market Share in the Global Market

Europe region is anticipated to witness a significant chunk of the total market share owing to the presence of well-established market players operating in the such as Essentra Plc, Tann Germany GmbH, and tesa SE, among others. However, the presence of many local and unorganized market players in the Asian countries such as China and ASEAN countries are emerging and are expected to contribute significantly in the global self-adhesive tear tapes market.

Food Industry to Fillip the Demand for Self-adhesive Tear Tapes

The global market for self-adhesive tear tapes has been segmented based on the width of self-adhesive tear tapes, material, various end-use industries, and regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania, and Middle East & Africa.

By width, the self-adhesive tear tapes market has been segmented into: Up to 2.5 mm, 2.6 mm to 5.0 mm, and above 5.0 mm. 2.6 mm to 5.0 mm is estimated to hold prominent market value share in the global self-adhesive tear tapes market due to standardized application in the tobacco packaging industry.

On the basis of material, polypropylene is the preferred material in manufacturing self-adhesive tear tapes, with MOPP sub-segment expected to account for ~ 2/5 of the total market share by polypropylene segment during the forecast period.

Based on end use, the global self-adhesive tear tapes market has been segmented as: food, tobacco, pharmaceutical, personal care & cosmetics, electrical & electronics, and other industries including agriculture. The food & beverages end-use segment is projected to expand at an above average value CAGR during the forecast period.

Self-adhesive Tear Tapes Market: Vendor Insights

The report highlights some of the prominent market players, who have established themselves as market leaders in the global self-adhesive tear tapes market. The key players in the global self-adhesive tear tapes market are DS Smith Plc., Bagla Group, H.B. Fuller Company, 3M Company, tesa SE, Wavelock Advanced Technology Co., Ltd, Marotech Inc., Tann Germany GmbH, Essentra Plc., NADCO Tapes & Labels, Inc., Uyumplast Ambalaj San.tic.ltd.Şti, NOWOFOL Kunststoffprodukte GmbH & Co. KG, AEC Group, and Western Paper Industries (Pvt) Ltd. The global self-adhesive tear tapes market is significantly consolidated with tier-1 players operating in the global self-adhesive tear tapes market such as Essentra Plc, Tann Germany GmbH, and 3M Company holding a prominent share of the market. There are relatively less number of manufacturers operating in the self-adhesive tear tapes market.

