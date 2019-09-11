Command Alkon Named to BuiltWorlds 2019 Smart Jobsite 50 List

Chosen in the Materials Category for Enabling Planning, Production, Payment, and Delivery Processes

/EIN News/ -- BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Sept. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Command Alkon , the Leading Supplier Collaboration Platform for Construction’s Heavy Work, has been named to the 2019 Smart Jobsite 50 List by BuiltWorlds, a professional network of thought leaders driving innovation with emerging technology and new approaches in buildings and infrastructure. The full list features 50 innovative field solutions impacting how the industry builds and operates onsite, with 10 companies awarded across five categories – Materials, Scanning & Visualization, Site & Progress Monitoring, Tools & Equipment, and Wearables.



Command Alkon’s BuildIt product, awarded in the Materials category, enables building contractors to optimize planning, production, and payment processes for inbound material deliveries. From order and waste management to trucking timecards and material reporting, BuildIt provides critical information to track job costs and make any important adjustments.

“Being selected is especially meaningful because we were chosen by many construction industry leaders who recognize how much value our solutions bring to professionals on the jobsite,” said Alex Moody, Product Manager for Contractor Solutions at Command Alkon. “As the Heavy Work Community further embraces technology, Command Alkon leads with next-gen software for bulk materials management, enabling inter-company and transforming processes between contractors and their suppliers and haulers.”

The 2019 Smart Jobsite 50 List features solutions that the construction industry utilizes on the jobsite to collaborate with the office, ensure safety, monitor productivity, track assets, and much more. Judges will vote for one Leader and one Disruptor in each of the categories at BuiltWorlds Smart Jobsite Conference in Los Angeles.

ABOUT COMMAND ALKON

At Command Alkon, we believe in building an amazing world. As the Supplier Collaboration Platform for Construction’s Heavy Work, we’re dramatically improving how contractors, bulk material suppliers, logistics providers, jobsite inspectors, project owners, and more interact. Our See Together, Work Together, and Grow Together capabilities deliver increased productivity, real-time visibility, keen business insights, and certainty of outcomes when building the things that matter. For over 40 years, our people, software and technology have empowered customers to achieve greater levels of quality and profitability across their projects and operations. Command Alkon is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama and has offices in locations around the globe. For more information, visit commandalkon.com .

