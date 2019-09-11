Pro Mountain Biker Cam McCaul Partners with PlusCBD™ Oil

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, Sept. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CV Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB:CVSI) (the “Company,” “CV Sciences,” “our” or “we”), a preeminent supplier and manufacturer of hemp cannabidiol (CBD) products, is pleased to announce they have partnered with professional mountain biker Cam McCaul to endorse industry-dominating PlusCBD™ Oil brand.



McCaul, one of the leading riders on the freeride mountain biking scene for the past two decades, has won major global freeride events, including Crankworx Colorado, the Bearclaw Invitational, District Ride, and the Claymore Challenge. McCaul wins audiences over with his array of tricks inspired by motocross and BMX, snowboarding and skiing. He was also featured in numerous mountain bike movies made by some of the best filmmakers around, including Freeride Entertainment, Chainsaw Productions and Anthill Films. McCaul was an early leader in the sport of mountain bike slopestyle and has helped innovate both the sport and the riding style.

McCaul turns to PlusCBD Oil for body aches and soreness. “Whether it be from crashing, digging, hiking, or just old nagging injuries, I’ve always got something that’s sore. The PlusCBD Oil Roll-on is my favorite product, because I can take it everywhere and it’s fast acting, so immediately I can feel it doing its thing,” said McCaul. "Then the added CBD feels like it calms the inflammation and I get a general feeling that I can get on with the day and not be balled up by stiffness and soreness.”

As a PlusCBD Oil brand ambassador, McCaul will participate in events, videos and social media content creation for CV Sciences’ use throughout the year in advertising, promotional activities and event marketing. The goal of the partnership is to create awareness and brand recognition among active consumers, action sports fans and participants to establish PlusCBD Oil as the leader in the action sports channel.

McCaul is also a broadcast announcer and makes PlusCBD Oil products a pivotal step prior to going live. “Before using PlusCBD Oil, I was struggling to stay focused during long live-broadcasts. My mind would start to wander and I was having a hard time visualizing the next handful of words that I wanted to say while listening to the director in my ear and planning where the conversation needs to go next. All this year I’ve been using PlusCBD capsules on broadcast days and it’s wild how much I feel like it’s been helping. On the 4th day of non-stop broadcasting, I feel as fresh as day one, I can see the words I’m planning to say before I say them, my mind isn’t wandering like it usually does, I can hear the director and make mental notes about where we’re going next. I won’t do a live broadcast without it now.”

PlusCBD™ Oil has the top-selling CBD supplement in the Total U.S. Natural Channel and its Extra Strength Balm ranks #1 in sales in both the Total U.S. Natural Channel and Total U.S. MULO (Multi Outlet) over the last 52 weeks* among CBD products within Topical Analgesics , according to SPINS and IRI data, respectively. Brightfield Group, a leading predictive analytics and market research firm for the CBD market, expects $1.3 billion in sales of hemp CBD topicals in 2019, with a compound annual growth rate of 169% from 2018 – 2022.

About CV Sciences, Inc.

CV Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB:CVSI) operates two distinct business segments: a consumer product division focused on manufacturing, marketing and selling hemp-derived CBD products to a range of market sectors; and a drug development division focused on developing and commercializing novel therapeutics utilizing CBD. The Company’s PlusCBD™ Oil is the top-selling brand of hemp-derived CBD on the market, according to SPINS, the leading provider of syndicated data and insights for the natural, organic and specialty products industry. CV Sciences’ state-of-the-art facility follows all guidelines for Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) and the Company’s full spectrum hemp extracts are processed, produced, and tested throughout the manufacturing process to confirm the cannabinoid content meets strict company quality standards. With a commitment to science, PlusCBD™ Oil’s benefits in healthy people are supported by human clinical research data, in addition to three published clinical case studies available on PubMed.gov . PlusCBD™ Oil was the first hemp-derived CBD supplement brand to invest in the scientific evidence necessary to receive self-affirmed Generally Recognized as Safe (GRAS) status. CV Sciences, Inc. has primary offices and facilities in San Diego, California. Additional information is available from OTCMarkets.com or by visiting www.cvsciences.com .

