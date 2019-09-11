Retail TouchPoints Unveils 2019 Holiday Hub

New Interactive Experience Will Serve As Ongoing Guide For Holiday Insights And Best Practices

/EIN News/ -- HASBROUCK HEIGHTS, N.J., Sept. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Retail TouchPoints (RTP) , the industry’s go-to source for customer engagement strategies, has unveiled its inaugural Holiday Hub for the 2019 season. The new, interactive experience is a reimagining of RTP’s Holiday Outlook Guide , which was a core editorial offering presented by the publication since its inception in 2010.

“At Retail TouchPoints, our goal is to always add value to our readers’ lives,” noted Alicia Esposito, Senior Content Strategist at Retail TouchPoints. “That means not just creating tactical and thought-provoking content, but presenting content in a way that’s relevant, immersive and enjoyable. The Holiday Hub is designed to do just that, creating an ongoing stream of inspiration, insights and best practices, so retailers can maximize their holiday performance.”

Every month, the Holiday Hub will unlock a new topic page touting highly tailored resources, including trend reports, podcasts, infographics, listicles and videos. Content will feature top industry experts, analysts and influencers, who will share valuable perspectives on 2019 holiday trends, predictions and best practices. Topics were designed to align with the ever-changing nature of consumer needs and behaviors. New resources will be released on an ongoing basis through the New Year, offering retailers realistic ideas and solutions to optimize customer engagement through the entire season. The topics include:

Agile holiday strategies;

Online-to-store experiences;

Digital commerce optimization;

Workforce empowerment;

Quick-hit, high-impact inspiration; and

Post-holiday steps to measure, learn and respond.

About Retail TouchPoints

Retail TouchPoints is an online publishing network for retail executives, with content focused on optimizing the customer experience across all channels. The Retail TouchPoints network is comprised of two weekly newsletters, special reports, webinars, exclusive benchmark research and a content-rich web site featuring daily news updates and multi-media interviews at www.retailtouchpoints.com . The Retail TouchPoints team also interacts with social media communities via Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn .

Contact:

Sheri Butts

sheri@gthreecom.com

O: 201.257.8528 x248

C: 973.842.7961

