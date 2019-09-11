ZÚ partners with TELUS for the future of creativity

This partnership will establish the first-ever experimental 5G laboratory in Canada entirely dedicated to creative and entertainment industries

/EIN News/ -- MONTREAL, Sept. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zú, a Montreal-based organization with the mission to develop leading-edge innovative projects in the entertainment sector, is proud to announce that it has entered into a long-term partnership with TELUS to launch an experimental 5G laboratory. TELUS’ contribution will empower creators to explore cutting-edge technologies, from augmented reality and 3D holograms to mobile gaming, interactive storytelling, live volumetric performance, and 4K live streaming. The joint initiative will create the first-ever space for technological exploration in Canada entirely dedicated to the creative and entertainment industry.



“The 5G TELUS Lab will be a space where developers, creators, artists and entrepreneurs will be inspired to push the boundaries of entertainment, amplified by the most promising generation of wireless communication,” said Guillaume Thérien, General Manager of Zú. “Being the first and only 5G lab dedicated to the future of Canada's creative and entertainment industries, we will leverage the best of Montreal’s creative expertise, combined with cutting-edge technology from TELUS, to deliver outstanding experiences. 5G promises to reshape the future of entertainment ―and Zú will be the cradle of this revolution in Montreal.”

In addition to considerable funding and access to an award-winning network, TELUS will provide the creative community with access to world-class engineers and mentors who will help facilitate the incubation, validation and acceleration of start-ups. A series of lectures on emerging technologies will also be part of Zú's programming to guide participants to the creative opportunities of tomorrow.

"TELUS is recognized year after year as having one of the best networks in the world. Thus, it is only natural for us to partner with Zú, an initiative from entertainment pioneer and philanthropist Guy Laliberté, to provide artists, researchers and entrepreneurs the best possible resources," said François Gratton, Group President, TELUS and Chair, TELUS Québec. "Furthermore, our society is entering a new digital age and we need to leverage these new technologies to make Montréal a more competitive and creative market internationally. We believe that next-generation networks will be the key to success. Together we have the ambition to redefine the creative industry and to help build a brighter future for all. "

The 5G TELUS Lab is currently being built at Zú. The creative hub will welcome its first participants by the end of this year. They will have the opportunity to test and optimize their creative projects in a real life setting which could expedite how quickly they go to market. Montreal key business and political stakeholders are already eagerly anticipating the beginnings of this partnership:

"We are excited about the launch of the 5G TELUS Lab at Zú. The space will allow Montreal-based companies to take advantage of cutting-edge telecommunications technologies and reinvigorate the creative and entertainment industries," said François Croteau, member of the executive council of the City of Montréal and responsible for issues regarding smart cities, information technology and innovation.

Yves Lalumière, President and CEO of Tourisme Montréal also wished to highlight the launch of this collaboration, "Montreal is gaining global momentum in the cultural and creative spheres with this new initiative."

Call for projects for the experimental centre

The 5G TELUS Lab is searching for innovative solutions and ideas that truly demonstrate the power of the new network. It wants to explore its impact on the next generation of media and entertainment (interactive, immersive experiences, games, mixed realities, engagement of fans) and all other applications possible!

Projects are open for evaluation today! The 5G TELUS Lab is looking for the best products, services and applications that will bring the creative power of 5G to life. Submit your ideas here .

About Zú

Zú is a non-profit organization whose mission is to gather, help and promote creative entrepreneurs in the entertainment sector to develop world-class innovative projects. The organization supports entrepreneurs in their creative and growth process by facilitating access to the necessary resources for the development of new intellectual properties. In an eclectic environment with state-of-the-art infrastructure, Zú rallies a community that seeks to bring greater visibility to local creativity and to share it with the world. Zú is funded in part by the Government of Canada, the Government of Quebec and the City of Montreal.

About TELUS

TELUS (TSX: T, NYSE: TU) is a dynamic, world-leading communications and information technology company with $14.6 billion in annual revenue and 14.2 million customer connections spanning wireless, data, IP, voice, television, entertainment, video and security. We leverage our globally leading technology to enable remarkable human outcomes. Our longstanding commitment to putting our customers first fuels every aspect of our business, making us a distinct leader in customer service excellence and loyalty. TELUS Health is Canada's largest healthcare IT provider, and TELUS International delivers the most innovative business process solutions to some of the world’s most established brands.

Driven by our passionate social purpose to connect all Canadians for good, our deeply meaningful and enduring philosophy to give where we live has inspired our team members and retirees to contribute more than $700 million and 1.3 million days of service since 2000. This unprecedented generosity and unparalleled volunteerism have made TELUS the most giving company in the world.

For more information about TELUS, please visit telus.com, follow us @TELUSNews on Twitter and @Darren_Entwistle on Instagram.

Media relations Anne Dongois, Zú Stéphanie Dussault, TELUS 514-514-826-2050 438-888-4442 adongois@lunerouge.com stephanie.dussault@telus.com

TELUS 5G Lab TELUS 5G Lab located at Complexe-de-La-Maison-Alcan TELUS 5G Room for virtual, augmented and mixed reality at TELUS 5G



