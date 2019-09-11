Inpixon Subsidiary Jibestream Partners with Express Image Digital to Create Immersive Digital Experiences

/EIN News/ -- PALO ALTO, Calif. and TORONTO and ST. PAUL, Minn., Sept. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jibestream, an Inpixon (Nasdaq: INPX) company and a leading indoor mapping platform provider, today announced it has signed a reseller agreement with Minnesota-based development firm Express Image Digital.



Express Image Digital specializes in mobile app, website and wayfinding kiosk solutions plus digital signage with a focus on user experience design and intuitive interfaces. Express Image Digital states that their wayfinding kiosks receive millions of guest interactions every year and have been shown to reduce the average time it takes guests to find where they are going from three and a half minutes to less than forty seconds.

The companies have previously collaborated on several projects, including deployments at iconic retail and entertainment destination, Mall of America, and the world’s largest hospitality technology event, Hospitality Industry Technology Exposition and Conference (HITEC). The signing of the reseller agreement lays the groundwork for the companies to continue their work together and create new immersive navigational experiences.

“The best digital wayfinding solutions are designed to enhance the guest experience, increase revenue opportunities, and become smarter and more useful over time,” said Jeffery Sarenpa, Founder and President of Express Image Digital. “Jibestream’s indoor mapping and location platform provides the necessary foundation to deliver personalized experiences based on the element of location. For example, Jibestream’s SDKs deliver dynamic mapping for Express Image Digital’s omni-channel customers wanting consistent guest wayfinding experience on their website, mobile app and kiosks."

“We’re excited to further our partnership with Express Image Digital and continue building outstanding experiential solutions for the marketplace,” commented Chris Wiegand, VP of Maps at Jibestream. “Our shared commitment to enhancing consumer experiences with location-aware technology has already led to significant implementations, and we look forward to building upon these foundations.”

Nadir Ali, CEO of Inpixon, further noted, “This latest partnership is further validation of the traction we’re gaining in the market and our ability to integrate Inpixon’s first-in-class indoor positioning and data analytics with our newly acquired Jibestream offering and across product lines to create enhanced customer experiences, as well as new revenue opportunities and increased operational efficiency for our customers.”

About Express Image Digital

Express Image Digital, located in St. Paul, MN, is an end-to-end digital wayfinding specialist. Through the development of customizable wayfinding solutions, Express Image Digital helps its partners deliver a better guest experience by making navigation stress free and gaining access to relevant content. With a focused effort to provide superior software capabilities, flexible hardware offerings, and best-in-class support, Express Image Digital is redefining the wayfinding experience. To learn more, visit https://expressimage.digital or LinkedIn.

About Jibestream, an Inpixon Company

Jibestream®, an Inpixon (Nasdaq: INPX) company, is an award-winning software provider that specializes in merging the location dimension into enterprise solutions for real-time visual intelligence. The company's premier indoor mapping platform gives developers the tools to integrate business data with indoor maps to create tailored map-enabled solutions that address multiple use cases. For more information, please visit jibestream.com or connect with Jibestream on LinkedIn , Twitter and Facebook .

About Inpixon

Inpixon® (Nasdaq: INPX) is The Indoor Data Company™ and a world leader in Indoor Positioning Analytics® (IPA®). The Inpixon Indoor Location Data Platform™ ingests diverse data from IoT, third-party and proprietary sensors designed to detect and position all active cellular, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth devices, and uses a proprietary process that ensures anonymity. Paired with a high-performance data analytics engine, patented algorithms, and advanced mapping technology, this technology is used by a multitude of industries and disciplines including marketing, customer experience, operations, facility management and security. This multidisciplinary depiction of indoor data enables users to increase revenue, decrease costs, and enhance safety. Inpixon customers can boldly take advantage of mobility, analytics, sensor fusion and the Internet of Things (IoT) to uncover the untold stories of the indoors. For the latest insights, follow Inpixon on LinkedIn , @InpixonHQ on Twitter, and visit inpixon.com .

