Fiber-reinforced Composites Market is likely to reach US$116 Bn by 2026; High Demand in Automobile Industry to Fillip Growth - TMR

Global Fiber-reinforced Composites Market to Expand at a CAGR of 7.4% over 2018-2026 as Automobile & Constructions Industry Develops, finds TMR

/EIN News/ -- Albany, New York, Sept. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global fiber-reinforced composites (FRC) market is foreseen to flourish in the forthcoming years. This is credited to a surging demand in the automobile and construction sector all over the globe. Fiber reinforced composites comprise three main parts - the interphase region or interface, dispersed part, and matrix or continuous phase. Fiber reinforced composites provide great quality with reduced weight, versatility, and durability of the application of the products. Owing to this, the composites are likely to get benefitted from several end-use sectors all over the world. This is foreseen to fuel the demand in global fiber reinforced composites market.

According to a recent report by Transparency Market Research (TMR), the global fiber-reinforced composites market is prognosticated to expand at a steady CAGR of 7.0% within the forecast period from 2018 to 2026. By the end of forecast period, the market is likely to reach valuation of US$116 bn.

Request A Sample of Global Fiber-reinforced Composites Market: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=1914

High Chemical Resistance Property to Contribute in Rising Preference of FRC

Different factors, for example, high strength-to-weight ratio and high chemical resistance fuel the fiber reinforced composites market growth. Such a growth graph is also likely to remain stable in future. . Most commonly used type of fiber reinforced composites is fiber reinforced polymer (FRP) that comprises polymers in the form of a matrix. Rising demand for fiber reinforced composites from various end use enterprises, for example, electrical and electronics, defense and others are likely to majorly increase fiber-reinforced composites market (FRC) growth in future.

To Understand How Our Report Can Bring Difference to Your Fiber-reinforced Composites Market Strategy, Ask for a Brochure@ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=1914

Automobile sector alongside construction and building industry are the key end use ventures utilizing fiber reinforced composites. Marine and aviation segment are estimated to set up a new scope for the overallgrowth in fiber-reinforced composites market in the coming years. However, high fiber costs are likely to hamper the global fiber-reinforced composites market by raising the costs of FRC based items.

On the basis of product type, the polymer matrix segment is estimated to grow rapidly during the coming years, as they are able to remain stable in in-service conditions, offer high quality at low weight, fatigue, pressure, and electric properties. These are responsible for the overall upgrade in the general productivity of fiber-reinforced composites. This, thusly, boosts the demand in the global fiber-reinforced composites market.

To Get a Bird’s Eye View of Market Forecast, Ask for a Custom Report@ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=CR&rep_id=1914

Asia Pacific to Lead Due to High Demand for FRC in Construction Industry

Geographically, North America in 2017 led the global fiber-reinforced composites market from the perspective of revenue generated. However, Asia Pacific market is relied upon to grow at a high CAGR in the upcoming years, trailed by Europe and North America. Regarding market capitalization, North America and Asia Pacific lead the global market. The pattern is foreseen to continue in future as well. Nevertheless, the regional market of Asia Pacific is anticipated to extend impressively from 2018 to 2026. This is attributable to high demands in construction and development industry inferable from rapid urbanization and industrialization. Resultantly, it is anticipated to augur the fiber-reinforced composites market in Asia Pacific.

Key players profiled in the fiber-reinforced composites market include E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, BASF SE, Hexcel Corporation, Reliance Industries Limited, Huntsman International LLC., and Owens Corning. The competition may witness increase in product sales in the near future with rapidly expanding clientele of the fiber-reinforced composites market. A key trend that most companies are expected to focus on involves research and development of bio-fibers while manufacturing the composites.

Purchase this Premium Industry Research Report with Analysis @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=1914<ype=S

The review is based on TMR report titled, “Fiber-reinforced Composites Market (Product - Short Fiber-reinforced Composites, Long Fiber/Continuous Reinforced Composites; Matrix -Polymer Matrix, Metal Matrix, Non-metal Matrix; Fiber Type - Glass, Carbon, Aramid; End use Industry - Automotive, Building and Construction, Aerospace, Electrical & Electronics, Marine, Sports and Leisure) - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 – 2026”.

The global fiber-reinforced composites market has been segmented as follows:

Product

Short Fiber-reinforced Composites

Long Fiber/Continuous Reinforced Composites

Fiber Type

Glass

Carbon

Aramid

Others

Matrix

Polymer Matrix

Metal Matrix

Non-metal Matrix

End-use Industry

Automotive

Building & Construction

Aerospace

Electrical & Electronics

Marine

Sports & Leisure

Others

Region

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany U.K. Italy France Spain Russia & CIS Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India ASEAN Thailand Malaysia Vietnam Singapore Indonesia Rest of ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



Browse Chemicals and Materials Market Research Reports

Popular Research Reports by TMR:

Ceramic Matrix Composites Market: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/ceramic-matrix-composites-market.html

Graphene Composites Market: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/graphene-composites-market.html

Biocomposites Market: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/biocomposites-market.html

Aerospace Composites Market: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/aerospace-composites-market.html

About Us

Transparency Market Research is a next-generation market intelligence provider, offering fact-based solutions to business leaders, consultants, and strategy professionals.

Our reports are single-point solutions for businesses to grow, evolve, and mature. Our real-time data collection methods along with ability to track more than one million high growth niche products are aligned with your aims. The detailed and proprietary statistical models used by our analysts offer insights for making right decision in the shortest span of time. For organizations that require specific but comprehensive information we offer customized solutions through adhoc reports. These requests are delivered with the perfect combination of right sense of fact-oriented problem solving methodologies and leveraging existing data repositories.

TMR believes that unison of solutions for clients-specific problems with right methodology of research is the key to help enterprises reach right decision.

Browse our Blogs for More Research Insights:

https://tmrblog.com/ | https://www.redfoxinfo.com | https://bitgmx.com

Contact

Mr. Rohit Bhisey

Transparency Market Research

State Tower,

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY - 12207

United States

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Research Blog: http://www.europlat.org/



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.