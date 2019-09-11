Global Traffic Sensor Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts 2019-2025

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Sept. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Traffic Sensor - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Traffic Sensor market worldwide is projected to grow by US$184.5 Million, driven by a compounded growth of 8.6%.



Inductive loops, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 7.9%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$29.7 Million by the year 2025, Inductive loops will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 9.8% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$8.4 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$21 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from other emerging Eastern European markets.



In Japan, Inductive loops will reach a market size of US$1.8 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 8.2% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$31.5 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



Competitors identified in this market include the following, among others:

AGD Systems Ltd. (United Kingdom)

Axis Communications AB (Sweden)

Diablo Controls Inc. (USA)

Efkon AG (Austria)

FLIR Systems, Inc. (USA)

Image Sensing Systems, Inc. (USA)

International Road Dynamics, Inc. (Canada)

Jenoptik AG (Germany)

Kapsch TrafficCom AG (Austria)

Kistler Group (Switzerland)

LeddarTech Inc. (Canada)

Miovision Technologies Inc. (Canada)

Q-Free ASA (Norway)

Raytheon Company (USA)

Sensys Network, Inc. (USA)

SICK AG (Germany)

Siemens AG (Germany)

SWARCO AG (Austria)

TE Connectivity Ltd. (Switzerland)

TransCore (USA)

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Automotive Industry Boosts Demand for IoT Sensors

Current and Future Transport Disruption

Future Growing Smart Road Transportation Technology

Sensors Technology Drives Intelligent Transport Systems

Global Competitor Market Shares

Traffic Sensor Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Global Competitor Market Shares by Segment

Inductive loops (Type) Global Competitor Market Share Positioning for 2019 & 2025

Piezoelectric sensors (Type) Market Share Breakdown of Key Players: 2019 & 2025

Image sensors (Type) Competitor Revenue Share (in %): 2019 & 2025

Infrared sensors (Type) Market Share Shift by Company: 2019 & 2025

LiDAR sensors (Type) Global Competitor Market Share Positioning for 2019 & 2025

Radar sensors (Type) Market Share Breakdown of Key Players: 2019 & 2025

Magnetic sensors (Type) Competitor Revenue Share (in %): 2019 & 2025

Acoustic sensors (Type) Market Share Shift by Company: 2019 & 2025

Thermal sensors (Type) Global Competitor Market Share Positioning for 2019 & 2025

Bending plates (Type) Market Share Breakdown of Key Players: 2019 & 2025

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Driving Factors of Traffic Management

Globalization, Population Growth, and Urbanization Overwhelming Transportation Systems

5G Technology Drives Road Safety

AI Technology Bolster Road Safety

Innovations in Traffic Lights Technology Make Roads More Safer

Smart Roads and Highways

Innovation Shapes the Future of Transportation Technologies

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES



Market Facts & Figures

US Traffic Sensor Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Inductive loops (Type) Market Share Analysis (in %) of Leading Players in the US for 2019 & 2025

Piezoelectric sensors (Type) Competitor Revenue Share (in %) in the US: 2019 & 2025

Image sensors (Type) Market Share Breakdown (in %) of Major Players in the US: 2019 & 2025

Infrared sensors (Type) Market in the US: Percentage Breakdown of Revenues by Company for 2019 & 2025

LiDAR sensors (Type) Competitor Market Share Breakdown (in %) in the US for 2019 & 2025

Radar sensors (Type) Market: Revenue Share Breakdown (in %) of Key Players in the US: 2019 & 2025

Magnetic sensors (Type) Market Share Analysis (in %) of Leading Players in the US for 2019 & 2025

Acoustic sensors (Type) Competitor Revenue Share (in %) in the US: 2019 & 2025

Thermal sensors (Type) Market Share Breakdown (in %) of Major Players in the US: 2019 & 2025

Bending plates (Type) Market in the US: Percentage Breakdown of Revenues by Company for 2019 & 2025

CANADA



JAPAN



CHINA



EUROPE



Market Facts & Figures

European Traffic Sensor Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Inductive loops (Type) Market Share (in %) by Company in Europe: 2019 & 2025

Piezoelectric sensors (Type) Market Share (in %) of Major Players in Europe: 2019 & 2025

Image sensors (Type) Competitor Market Share Analysis (in %) in Europe: 2019 & 2025

Infrared sensors (Type) Market in Europe: Competitor Revenue Share Shift (in %) for 2019 & 2025

LiDAR sensors (Type) Competitor Market Share (in %) Positioning in Europe for 2019 & 2025

Radar sensors (Type) Key Player Market Share Breakdown (in %) in Europe: 2019 & 2025

Magnetic sensors (Type) Market Share (in %) by Company in Europe: 2019 & 2025

Acoustic sensors (Type) Market Share (in %) of Major Players in Europe: 2019 & 2025

Thermal sensors (Type) Competitor Market Share Analysis (in %) in Europe: 2019 & 2025

Bending plates (Type) Market in Europe: Competitor Revenue Share Shift (in %) for 2019 & 2025

FRANCE



GERMANY



ITALY



UNITED KINGDOM



REST OF EUROPE



ASIA-PACIFIC



REST OF WORLD



IV. COMPETITION



V. CURATED RESEARCH



