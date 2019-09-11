Global Traffic Sensor Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts 2019-2025
Traffic Sensor market worldwide is projected to grow by US$184.5 Million, driven by a compounded growth of 8.6%.
Inductive loops, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 7.9%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$29.7 Million by the year 2025, Inductive loops will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 9.8% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$8.4 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$21 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from other emerging Eastern European markets.
In Japan, Inductive loops will reach a market size of US$1.8 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 8.2% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$31.5 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
Competitors identified in this market include the following, among others:
- AGD Systems Ltd. (United Kingdom)
- Axis Communications AB (Sweden)
- Diablo Controls Inc. (USA)
- Efkon AG (Austria)
- FLIR Systems, Inc. (USA)
- Image Sensing Systems, Inc. (USA)
- International Road Dynamics, Inc. (Canada)
- Jenoptik AG (Germany)
- Kapsch TrafficCom AG (Austria)
- Kistler Group (Switzerland)
- LeddarTech Inc. (Canada)
- Miovision Technologies Inc. (Canada)
- Q-Free ASA (Norway)
- Raytheon Company (USA)
- Sensys Network, Inc. (USA)
- SICK AG (Germany)
- Siemens AG (Germany)
- SWARCO AG (Austria)
- TE Connectivity Ltd. (Switzerland)
- TransCore (USA)
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Automotive Industry Boosts Demand for IoT Sensors
- Current and Future Transport Disruption
- Future Growing Smart Road Transportation Technology
- Sensors Technology Drives Intelligent Transport Systems
- Global Competitor Market Shares
- Traffic Sensor Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
- Global Competitor Market Shares by Segment
- Inductive loops (Type) Global Competitor Market Share Positioning for 2019 & 2025
- Piezoelectric sensors (Type) Market Share Breakdown of Key Players: 2019 & 2025
- Image sensors (Type) Competitor Revenue Share (in %): 2019 & 2025
- Infrared sensors (Type) Market Share Shift by Company: 2019 & 2025
- LiDAR sensors (Type) Global Competitor Market Share Positioning for 2019 & 2025
- Radar sensors (Type) Market Share Breakdown of Key Players: 2019 & 2025
- Magnetic sensors (Type) Competitor Revenue Share (in %): 2019 & 2025
- Acoustic sensors (Type) Market Share Shift by Company: 2019 & 2025
- Thermal sensors (Type) Global Competitor Market Share Positioning for 2019 & 2025
- Bending plates (Type) Market Share Breakdown of Key Players: 2019 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Driving Factors of Traffic Management
- Globalization, Population Growth, and Urbanization Overwhelming Transportation Systems
- 5G Technology Drives Road Safety
- AI Technology Bolster Road Safety
- Innovations in Traffic Lights Technology Make Roads More Safer
- Smart Roads and Highways
- Innovation Shapes the Future of Transportation Technologies
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
- Market Facts & Figures
- US Traffic Sensor Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
- Inductive loops (Type) Market Share Analysis (in %) of Leading Players in the US for 2019 & 2025
- Piezoelectric sensors (Type) Competitor Revenue Share (in %) in the US: 2019 & 2025
- Image sensors (Type) Market Share Breakdown (in %) of Major Players in the US: 2019 & 2025
- Infrared sensors (Type) Market in the US: Percentage Breakdown of Revenues by Company for 2019 & 2025
- LiDAR sensors (Type) Competitor Market Share Breakdown (in %) in the US for 2019 & 2025
- Radar sensors (Type) Market: Revenue Share Breakdown (in %) of Key Players in the US: 2019 & 2025
- Magnetic sensors (Type) Market Share Analysis (in %) of Leading Players in the US for 2019 & 2025
- Acoustic sensors (Type) Competitor Revenue Share (in %) in the US: 2019 & 2025
- Thermal sensors (Type) Market Share Breakdown (in %) of Major Players in the US: 2019 & 2025
- Bending plates (Type) Market in the US: Percentage Breakdown of Revenues by Company for 2019 & 2025
CANADA
JAPAN
CHINA
EUROPE
- Market Facts & Figures
- European Traffic Sensor Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
- Inductive loops (Type) Market Share (in %) by Company in Europe: 2019 & 2025
- Piezoelectric sensors (Type) Market Share (in %) of Major Players in Europe: 2019 & 2025
- Image sensors (Type) Competitor Market Share Analysis (in %) in Europe: 2019 & 2025
- Infrared sensors (Type) Market in Europe: Competitor Revenue Share Shift (in %) for 2019 & 2025
- LiDAR sensors (Type) Competitor Market Share (in %) Positioning in Europe for 2019 & 2025
- Radar sensors (Type) Key Player Market Share Breakdown (in %) in Europe: 2019 & 2025
- Magnetic sensors (Type) Market Share (in %) by Company in Europe: 2019 & 2025
- Acoustic sensors (Type) Market Share (in %) of Major Players in Europe: 2019 & 2025
- Thermal sensors (Type) Competitor Market Share Analysis (in %) in Europe: 2019 & 2025
- Bending plates (Type) Market in Europe: Competitor Revenue Share Shift (in %) for 2019 & 2025
FRANCE
GERMANY
ITALY
UNITED KINGDOM
REST OF EUROPE
ASIA-PACIFIC
REST OF WORLD
IV. COMPETITION
V. CURATED RESEARCH
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ymzken
