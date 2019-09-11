Luxury Goods Markets: Half Year Update 2019

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Sept. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Luxury Goods: Half Year Update 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



In this half-year (H1-19) update briefing, we investigate the latest developments in the global luxury goods industry, with a focus on the macro-economic and demographic changes and what these mean for our view of a likely outlook for luxury goods in the short to medium term. Whilst the luxury goods industry is not immune to global headwinds, our research for H1-19 shows that the industry overall is bucking the slowing global macroeconomic trend, albeit with some categories being impacted.



The author's Luxury Goods: Half Year Update 2019 global briefing offers an insight into the size and shape of the luxury goods industry, highlights buzz topics, emerging trends as well as pressing industry issues, their effects on luxury goods retailing in markets around the world and on the development of consumers' shopping patterns. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change and criteria for success. In short, it identifies the opportunity zones within luxury goods industry



Product coverage: Experiential Luxury, Fine Wines/Champagne and Spirits, Luxury Cars, Personal Luxury.



Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.



Key Topics Covered:



Introduction Key Global Drivers Shaping Luxury Outlook Category Overview Focus on Luxury Cars Focus on Personal Luxury Focus on Experiential Luxury Conclusion Appendix

