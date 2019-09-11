Global Economic Forecasts Report, Q3 2019

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Sept. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Economic Forecasts: Q3 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The first half of 2019 has seen downgrades to the global outlook especially in emerging and developing economies. Global GDP growth is expected to be 3.1% in 2019, rebounding to 3.3% annually in 2020-2021. Overall global downside risks have increased, with rising trade tensions and financial markets volatility since May 2019.



Key Topics Covered:



Global Outlook The US China India Japan The Eurozone The UK Russia RUSSIA Brazil

