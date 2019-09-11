Global Small Satellites Market and Technology Forecasts 2019-2027 by Technologies, Applications, Platforms, Launch Services, Launch Types

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Sept. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Small Satellites - Market and Technology Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Small Satellites - Market & Technology Forecast to 2027 examines, analyzes, and predicts the evolution of smallsat technologies, markets, and outlays (expenditures) over the next 8 years, 2019-2027 in the space industry. It also examines small sat markets geographically, focusing on the top 95% of global markets, in the United States, Europe, and Asia.

A small satellite, miniaturized satellite, or smallsat is a satellite of low mass and size, usually under 500 kg (1,100 lb). While all such satellites can be referred to as "small", different classifications are used to categorize them based on mass.



Motivated by visions of hundreds, if not thousands, of small satellites launching yearly; buoyed by venture capitals markets that become responsive to space endeavors; and encouraged by the highly visible success of SpaceX, entrepreneurs across the globe have embarked on what was once considered the incredibly risky and financially non-rewarding venture of designing and fielding a new rocket. The global smallsat market is dominated by companies based in the United States, China and European Union

Throughout the report, we show how smallsats are used today to add real value. To provide the most thorough and realistic forecast, this report provides a twin-scenario analysis, including steady state, the emergence of new smallsat technology.

In this report, we have classified the small satellite industry under 5 major groups. We will research these 5 major groups and also provide forecast figures from 2019 - 2027.



These are:

1. Technologies - The 10 major technologies driving the small satellite industry:

Systems and Constellations

Communications

Mobility and Propulsion

Electrical Power Generation & Storage

Attitude and Orbit Determination and Control

System Integration

Thermal Control

Payloads

Data Handling, Processing and Autonomy

Flight and Ground Systems Software

2. Applications - The 7 key areas where small satellites are making a big impact:

Mobile Satellite Services

Fixed Satellite Services

Broadcast Satellite Services

Earth Imaging Services

Meteorology Services

Mapping & Monitoring Services

Others

3. Platforms - Even with small satellites, there is a large variety of size and mass that can be differentiated. We focus on 5 major types:

Mini Satellite

Micro Satellite

Nano Satellite

Pico Satellite

Femto Satellite

4. Launch Services - The various types of services being provided for the launch of small satellites:

Launch Acquisition and Coordination

Campaign Management

Technical Interface Control

Logistics Coordination and Support

Launch Deployer and Interface Hardware

Launch Vehicle Integration

5. Launch Types - From where are the small satellites being launched. We research all the 4 areas:

Air

Balloon

Land

Sea

In particular, it provides an in-depth analysis of the following:

Overview: Snapshot of the various small sat tech in the space market during 2019-2027, including highlights of the demand drivers, trends and challenges. It also provides a snapshot of the spending with respect to regions as well as segments. It also sheds light on the emergence of new technologies

Market Dynamics: Insights into the technological developments in this market and a detailed analysis of the changing preferences of governments around the world. It also analyzes changing industry structure trends and the challenges faced by the industry participants.

Segment Analysis: Insights into the various Systems market from a segmental perspective and a detailed analysis of factors influencing the market for each segment.

Regional Review: Insights into modernization patterns and budgetary allocation for top countries within a region.

Regional Analysis: Insights into the Systems market from a regional perspective and a detailed analysis of factors influencing the market for each region.

Trend Analysis: Key Small Sat Markets: Analysis of the key markets in each region, providing an analysis of the various Systems segments expected to be in demand in each region.

Key Program Analysis: Details of the top programs in each segment expected to be executed during the forecast period.

Competitive landscape Analysis: Analysis of the competitive landscape of this industry. It provides an overview of key companies, together with insights such as key alliances, strategic initiatives and a brief financial analysis.

Scope

Define and measure the Global SmallSat market

Financial forecast of the Global SmallSat market and its various sub-segments with respect to main geographies

Analyze and identify major market trends along with the factors driving or inhibiting the market growth

Analyze the effect of unpredictable, but realistic factors on the market

Study the company profiles of the major market players with their market share

Analyze competitive developments

Leading Companies in the Small Satellites Market



Airbus Defence & Space

BAE Systems

Boeing Co.

Elbit Systems

Inmarsat

Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI)

Leonardo

Lockheed Martin

Northrop Grumman Corp.

Saab

Other Companies Of Interest



Adcole Maryland Aerospace

Advanced Space

Addvalue Tech

AST & Science LLC

Astro Digital

Audacy

Black Sky

Bradford

Bridgesat

China Academy Of Space Technology

Chang Guang Satellite Technology

Clyde Space

Ducommun Inc

Effective Space Solutions Ltd.

ExPace

FOMS Inc

GAUSS Srl

Gom Space

Goonhilly Earth Station

HawkEye 360 Inc

Innovative Solutions In Space

ISS Reshetnev

Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA)

Kongsberg Satellite Services

Luxspace

Made In Space

NASA - Swarm Technology

Open Source

OneWeb Satellites

Phase Four

Planet Inc

Pumpkin Space Systems

QinetiQ Space

RBC Signals

Relativity Space

Rocket Lab

SSL (formerly Space Systems/Loral, LLC)

ThrustMe

Tyvak Nano Satellite Systems Inc

ViaSat

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/r8g285

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.