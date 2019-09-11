Mass Technology Leadership Council Announces Finalists for the 22nd Annual Technology Leadership Awards

MassTLC Community Comes Together to Shine a Spotlight Region’s Executives, Companies and Innovations Across 16 Categories

BOSTON, Sept. 11, 2019 -- Members of the Massachusetts innovation community gathered last night at PTC in Boston for a reception at which the state's leading technology industry association announced finalists for the 2019 Mass Tech Leadership Awards. The 16 award categories, including a newly added category for the Massachusetts Growth Company of the Year, highlight the vitality, innovation and importance of the region's internationally respected technology industry.



"Each year I am humbled to be part of a region and community with some of the most brilliant and creative minds in the world who work to solve the most complex problems we face today," stated MassTLC CEO, Tom Hopcroft. "The impressive list of nominees this year demonstrates the depth and breadth that the tech and innovation ecosystem provides—from business enablement to medical devices, ed tech, cybersecurity, robotics, and advanced manufacturing—and continues to showcase the deep pool of talent and determination that makes Massachusetts a global hub.”

Finalists were selected from hundreds of nominations that were judged by panels of industry leaders in each of the 16 categories. Winners will be announced at the All Stars of Tech Winners’ Celebration on November 6 at Fenway Park. More details, advance registration and sponsorship information are available at https://www.masstlc.org/leadership-awards/ .

Finalists in each of the 16 categories include:

CEO of the Year

Tom Leighton, Akamai

Jacqueline Moloney, UMass Lowell

Eric Mosley, Workhuman

Martha Sullivan, Sensata

William Wagner, LogMeIn

CEO of the Year - Emerging Company

Janess Bruce, MeQuilibrium

David Cancel, Drift

Mike Massaro, Flywire

Daniel Muzquiz & Mike Zani, The Predictive Index

Derek Roos, Mendix

Chief Marketing Officer of the Year

Alison Durant, LogMeIn

Tom Erskine, One Door

Jeanne Hopkins, Lola.com

Laura Taylor, WordStream

Sarah Welch, CarGurus

Chief People Officer of the Year

Janine Allo, ezCater

Dave Almeda, Kronos

Heather Hartford, Acquia

Lucy Lemons, WordStream

Christina Luconi, Rapid7

Emerging Executive of the Year

Hillary Ashton, PTC

Michael Bell, Agero

Greg Joondeph-Breidbart, CarGurus

Emmanuelle Skala, Toast

Dorit Zilbershot, Attivio

Tech Excellence Award

Rania Khalaf, IBM Research

Kathleen Mitford, PTC

Joshua Smith, Kaon Interactive

Dmitri Tcherevik, Progress

Daniel Theobald, Vecna Robotics

Massachusetts Company of the Year

Akamai

Kronos

LogMeIn

PTC

Growth Company of the Year

CyberArk

Everbridge

Mimecast

Rocket Software

Emerging Company of the Year

BlueSnap

Markforged

Nasuni

The Predictive Index

Digital Transformation in Education

Care Academy

Cengage

Curriculum Associates

Empow Studios

Unruly Studios

Digital Transformation in Finance and Insurance

Algorand

DipJar

Edmit

Elsen Inc

TowerIQ

Digital Transformation in Healthcare

Bento

mARk

Onduo

Virtudent

Wellist

Digital Transformation in Manufacturing

Flexo Concepts

Markforged

Merrow Manufacturing

Nye Lubricants

Vecna Robotics

Innovative Tech of the Year – Robotics

6 River Systems

Dexai Robotics

Markforged

Realtime Robotics

ReWalk Robotics

Innovative Tech of the Year - Sales & Marketing

Clypd

InCrowd

Monotype

Owl Labs

Pegasystems

Innovative Tech of the Year - Security

iboss

Mimecast

ReversingLabs

Silverside Detectors

Sproxil

Awards Program Platinum Sponsors include: Marsh & McLennan Agency, PTC, PwC, Salesforce and The Speech Improvement Company

About Massachusetts Technology Leadership Council, Inc.

With 450 member companies, the Mass Technology Leadership Council (MassTLC) is the region's leading technology association and the premier network for tech executives, entrepreneurs, investors and policy leaders. MassTLC's purpose is to accelerate innovation by connecting people from across the technology landscape, providing access to industry-leading content and ideas and offering a platform for visibility for member companies and their interests. More at www.masstlc.org.

Contact:

Sara Fraim, MassTLC

sara@masstlc.org

781-993-9000



