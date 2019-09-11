Corporate Stays Announces Its Expansion To Montreal’s NDG/CDN Neighborhood

/EIN News/ -- MONTREAL, Sept. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Corporate Stays is pleased to announce the opening of its newest Signature Collection building, Le Bijou, located in Montreal’s NDG/CDN neighborhood. It’s the first time Corporate Stays acquires units in this area.



In the newly-constructed, 4-storey building, Corporate Stays has acquired 11 units and is available for rent now. Le Bijou has exceptional design and signature architecture, furnished fully by Casa Suarez, making it superior living in the NDG/CDN neighborhood which is an area within 2km from Downtown Montreal and major road access. Le Bijou offers a unique way of living that integrates housing complexes with the proximity of The Glen Site McGill Health Center, Metro Station, Supermarkets, Drugstores, Parks, Indoor pool, Colleges, Universities, and Cegeps.

Following Corporate Stays value proposition to provide a home-like experience, all rooms are featured with Air Conditioning, Hardwood Floor, Free Internet, In-suite Laundry, Child Crib (upon request), and more. Guests will have access to the building amenities, Fitness Center, Sauna and rooftop terrace, as well as 24/7 Customer Support. For travelers who prefer to drive in the city, there is indoor parking available. There is a Vendome metro station for those who prefer public transport. This property also includes a variety of upscale amenities, including a gym, sauna and a rooftop terrace.

“NDG/CDN is becoming one of the most unique communities, a family-friendly residential oasis in Montreal. That’s why we saw the opportunity. The launch of Le Bijou enhances the goal of Corporate Stays to provide a home-like experience for global business travelers. Having our own furniture supplier, Casa Suarez, and a competent Operations team, facilitated the decision of our Signature Collection expanding within Canada.” - Vladimir Suàrez, Chief Executive Officer at Corporate Stays.

The company's ​unparalleled​ ​corporate rentals​ ​are​ ​supported​ ​by​ ​experienced ​property​ ​managers,​ ​and​ ​a​ ​24/7​ ​multilingual concierge​ ​team. Corporate Stays focuses on launching apartments in prime locations so that guests can have the best experience when staying with them. The apartments are furnished exclusively with Casa Suarez furniture and guests can rely on the Corporate Stays team throughout their stay, with the complimentary concierge service only a quick phone call away.

About Corporate Stays

Founded in 2008, Corporate Stays offers highly personalized corporate housing experiences for business travelers across the globe, including complimentary concierge and international guest support in their Signature Collection locations. A competent staff of expert corporate housing specialists and property partners work tirelessly to manage and maintain their variety of handpicked furnished apartments found across the globe, with acute attention to detail for each one. Every Corporate Stays location provides the highest tiers of comfort, amenities, and proximity, giving their guests a home-like experience.

Contact: Carl Lantin - Director of Sales - Eastern Canada carl.lantin@corporatestays.com



