Global Medical Publishing Markets to 2023: The Rise in Digital Publishing & Transition Toward OA Publishing Model

The medical publishing market analysis considers sales from journals, print-books, and e-books. In 2018, the journals segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period.



Factors such as advertising of pharmaceutical products and services through medical journals will play a significant role in the journals segment to maintain its market position. Global medical publishing market report looks at factors such as the rise in digital publishing, the growing popularity of social media, and an increase in the number of clinical trials. However, uncertainties in the high subscription cost of electronic and print media, rapid growth of predatory publishers, and decline in print publications may hamper the growth of the medical publishing over the forecast period.



Global Medical Publishing Market: Overview



The rise in digital publishing



The use of digital publishing is increasing when compared to traditional publishing due to benefits such as a reduction in costs, wide audience reach, analysis about the readers, and targeted market strategies. It provides new ways of presenting medical research, such as poster presentation at medical conferences.



The transition toward OA Publishing Model



The trend of open access (OA) publication model online has gained prominence in the healthcare sector as it is an inexpensive business model and provides easy access compared with the subscription-based model. OA is a method of providing unlimited online access to books, articles, and publications free of cost. This model provides information, has advantages such as knowledge enhancement, improving patient care, and accessing information about new developments. These advantages and new developments are expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



Competitive Landscape



With the presence of a few major players, the global medical publishing market is moderately concentrated. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of leading medical publishing markets that include IBM Corp., John Wiley & Sons Inc., RELX Group Plc, Springer-Verlag GmbH, Wolters Kluwer NV.



Also, the medical publishing market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2018

Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

Market segmentation by product

Comparison by product

Journals - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Print books - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

E-books - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by product

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

Transition toward OA publication model

Increasing use of general-purpose search engines

Growing number of acquisitions and partnerships

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

IBM Corp.

John Wiley & Sons, Inc.

RELX Group Plc

Springer-Verlag GmbH

Wolters Kluwer NV



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7nbw6k





