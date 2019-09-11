GBT Files International Patent Protection for 3D Microchip Technology

/EIN News/ -- SANTA MONICA, Calif., Sept. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GBT Technologies Inc. (OTC PINK: GTCH) ("GBT” or the “Company”), a company specializing in the development of Internet of Things (IoT) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) enabled networking and tracking technologies, including its GopherInsight™ global mesh network technology platform for both mobile and fixed solutions, today announced that GBT Technologies, S.A., a Costa Rican company (“GBT CR”), has completed its written design of the deep nanometer range 3D microchip patent, clearing the way for GBT to file for international protection (PCT) for the patent.



As a continuation of protecting the Company’s licensed intellectual properties (see release from May 17, 2019 - https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/GTCH/news/Gopher-Protocol-Files-for-International-Patent-Protection?id=228732 ), GBT has filed for international protection under The Patent Cooperation Treaty (“PCT”) for its deep nanometer range 3D microchip patent. The application has been assigned serial number PCT/US19/50266 and the international filing date is September 10, 2019.

This microchip is targeted for GBT's planned future chipset and derivative integrated circuits. The technology is based on a new concept for a microchip's die structure and orientation and is specifically designed for deep nanometer range. It is designed to work with Digital, Analog and Mixed technologies to achieve much higher performance and die yield. The new IC (Integrated Circuit) architecture will enable larger chip structures within smaller areas, and lower power consumption.

GBT is planning to use this type of technology for AI/machine learning ICs with the goal to work within GBT’s own IoT/Mobile and database systems. The design will also support GBT's private, secured communications protocol gNET™, enabling real-time database handling and management between GBT's devices. The ICs are being targeted to work also within GBT's Avant! AI.

PCT is an international patent law treaty that provides a unified procedure for filing patent applications to protect invention in each of its contracted members. A patent application filed under the PCT is called an international application, or PCT application.

"We believe that the technology underlying this patent will enable significant advancements in the field. The patent seeks protects a new architectural approach within the integrated circuits arena including advanced fin field effect transistor (FinFet) technology. The new microchip structure defines new wafer-fab manufacturing disciplines for ICs processes, which we believe goes further than the current theoretical, practical and economic limits. Using this new concept, designers, including fabless design houses, will be able to achieve feature-size reductions, higher yield, higher performance and significantly lower power consumption. In addition, the new design seeks to address complex manufacturability issues in order to achieve better ROI for mass production. Our patent covers three-dimensional, multi-planetary ICs integration, creating a new standard in this domain," provided Douglas Davis, GBT’s Chief Executive Officer.

Dr. Rittman, the Company’s Chief Technology Officer, added: "The IC industry has reached its limits for microchip manufacturing mode and needs a breakthrough. The physical, electrical and manufacturing barriers are crucially limiting. We believe we offer a new vision that will exceed current IC physical limits and in turn potentially enable more advanced possibilities for smart application ICs. It would be our goal to focus this planned technology in the areas of displays, micro solar power, power harvesting, memories, micro processing and more."

About GBT Technologies Inc .

GBT Technologies Inc. (OTC PINK: GTCH) (“GBT”) ( https://goph.io ) is a development-stage company which considers itself a native IoT creator, developing Internet of Things (IoT) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) enabled mobile technology platforms. GBT has a portfolio of Intellectual Property that, when commercialized, will include smart microchips, mobile and security applications and protocols, and supporting cloud software. GBT’s system envisions the creation of a global mesh network. The core of the system will be its advanced microchip technology that can be installed in any mobile or fixed device worldwide. GBT envisions this system as a low-cost, secure, private mesh network between any enabled devices, providing shared processing, advanced mobile database management/sharing and enhanced mobile features as an alternative to traditional carrier services.

https://www.avant-ai.net

About GBT TECHNOLOGIES, S.A.

GBT Technologies, S.A., a private Costa Rican corporation (GBT - http://gbttechnologies.com/) is a development-stage company in the business of the strategic management of BPO (Business Process Outsourcing) digital communications processing for enterprises and startups; distributed ledger technology development, AI development and fintech software development and applications.

https://aggregator.genesisexchange.io/ (Beta Version)

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements provide current expectations of future events based on certain assumptions and include any statement that does not directly relate to any historical or current fact. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors as disclosed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission located at their website ( http://www.sec.gov ). In addition to these factors, actual future performance, outcomes, and results may differ materially because of more general factors including (without limitation) general industry and market conditions and growth rates, economic conditions, governmental and public policy changes, the Company’s ability to raise capital on acceptable terms, if at all, the Company’s successful development of its products and the integration into its existing products and the commercial acceptance of the Company’s products. The forward-looking statements included in this press release represent the Company's views as of the date of this press release and these views could change. However, while the Company may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the Company's views as of any date subsequent to the date of the press release.

Contact :

Douglas Davis, CEO

GBT Technologies Inc.

Media: press@gopherprotocol.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.