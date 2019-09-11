Kintai Therapeutics Appoints Senior Executive Dr. Mark E. Nuttall as Chief Business Officer

/EIN News/ -- CAMBRIDGE, Mass. , Sept. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kintai Therapeutics, a biotech company pioneering precision medicines by unlocking the power of the enteric signaling network, today announced the appointment of Mark E. Nuttall, Ph.D., as chief business officer. In this role, Dr. Nuttall will oversee the company’s business development and alliance management functions.

“Mark brings over 25 years of broad business development experience spanning both biotech and pharma, and covering diverse types of collaborations, such as partnerships, licenses, R&D alliances and more,” said Paul Peter Tak, M.D., Ph.D., president and chief executive officer of Kintai. “With Kintai’s deep portfolio of over 10 programs focused on multiple therapeutic areas, and the potential for continued accelerated discovery, Mark will be integral in building strategic relationships that maximize our development efforts and speed medicines to patients in need.”

Dr. Nuttall was most recently the chief business officer at Kymera Therapeutics, where he executed a strategic collaboration with Vertex Pharmaceuticals. Prior to Kymera, Dr. Nuttall was the vice president and head of business development and licensing for several core therapeutic franchises at Sanofi Genzyme: immunology, inflammation and multiple sclerosis. From 2003 to 2016, he was with Johnson & Johnson, most recently spearheading global strategy for neuroscience business development and was responsible for leading a team that transformed J&J’s CNS portfolio into one of the strongest in the industry. Dr. Nuttall began his career in the pharmaceutical industry in R&D at GlaxoSmithKline and AstraZeneca. He obtained a B.Sc. in biochemistry from the University College of Wales in Cardiff and a Ph.D. in molecular and cell biology from the University of Aberdeen. Dr. Nuttall has published over 40 full scientific articles.

Mark Nuttall, Ph.D., newly appointed chief business officer of Kintai, added, “I am energized to join the distinguished team at Kintai. The recent revolution in the microbiome space has expanded our understanding of the gut community and its enormous potential to elucidate revolutionary therapeutic targets. Kintai has positioned itself as a leader in the field, and the opportunities to develop impactful therapies are vast.”

About Kintai

Founded in 2016 by Flagship Labs, the innovation foundry of Flagship Pioneering, Kintai Therapeutics is uniquely focused on unlocking the power of the enteric signaling network and its signals throughout the body to fight disease and restore the health of patients. The company’s Precision Enteric Medicine™ (PEM™) discovery and therapeutic platform is based on a deep understanding of the interconnected biology of the microbiome, gut immune system, and enteric nervous system. Kintai has pioneered a new frontier in gut science, resulting in a unique understanding of a wealth of new genes, metabolites, and signaling molecules, leveraging these insights to rapidly translate into a highly actionable pipeline. The company’s expertise in chemistry, human biology, experimental medicine, and artificial intelligence represents a biology discovery and therapeutic development engine to rapidly identify and deliver new medicines. Kintai’s multidisciplinary approach has delivered a pipeline of 10+ programs across multiple therapeutic areas, including oncology, neurology, and immunology.

Based in Cambridge, Mass., Kintai believes that its core strengths lie in the hearts and minds of its talented employees who keep patients at the center of everything we do. To learn more, please visit the company’s website at www.kintaitx.com.

