Media Advisory: Canada’s unions to put fairness at the heart of election campaign in Nova Scotia

/EIN News/ -- HALIFAX, Nova Scotia, Sept. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canada’s unions are touring the country ahead of next month’s federal election to promote priority issues with workers. CLC Vice-President Larry Rousseau will be in Dartmouth as part of the national tour, which includes training for union activists. The training will help prepare workers to canvass their communities in battleground ridings in Nova Scotia and throughout Canada. He will be available to speak to media about “A Fair Canada for Everyone,” the CLC’s federal election campaign, which launched on Labour Day.



Canada’s unions are calling for leaders to commit to a single-payer, universal, public pharmacare program, to protecting pensions, tackling climate change, creating good jobs, and doing it all while building inclusive communities.

Who: Larry Rousseau, CLC Vice-President What: CLC Campaign School Where: DoubleTree by Hilton, 101 Wyse Road, Dartmouth When: September 12, 7 pm

To arrange an interview on or before this event, please contact:

Amy Boughner

National Representative, Media Relations

613-247-8951 or aboughner@clcctc.ca



