Global Automotive Active Bonnet Market Report 2019-2023 with Detailed Analysis of BMW, Daimler, Jaguar Land Rover, VW, and Volvo

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Sept. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automotive Active Bonnet Market by Application and Geography - Global Forecast and Analysis 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global automotive active bonnet market size at a CAGR of over 10% during 2019-2023



The automotive active bonnet is a passive pedestrian protection system that reduces the impact on pedestrian during a collision. The automobile active bonnet market analysis considers the application of active bonnet in sedans, SUVs, and crossovers, and hatchbacks. In 2018, the sedan segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as the high sales of luxury sedans are playing a significant role in the sedan segment to maintain its market position.



Global automobile active bonnet market looks at factors such as the increasing proportion of pedestrian fatalities in road accidents, growing demand for luxury cars, and the automotive safety ratings influencing the adoption of active bonnet in vehicles. However, the low-speed effectiveness of active bonnet, inaccuracy of active bonnet, and the lack of regulations in mandating the installation of active bonnets may hamper the growth of the automotive active bonnet industry over the forecast period.



Market Overview



Automotive safety ratings influencing the adoption of active bonnet in vehicles



The growing concerns over vehicle safety across the world have necessitated safety programs such as the New Car Assessment Program (NCAP) to make the rating criteria more stringent. In 2015, the Euro NCAP included AEB and active bonnet under its rating parameter. The Australian New Car Assessment Program (ANCAP) also has included active bonnet in its rating parameter. Such stringent rating parameters are expected to be adopted by several other countries over the forecast period. This will force automobile manufacturers to adopt active bonnet in their vehicles.



Introduction of safety features with automotive active bonnet



The automotive active bonnet is a passive pedestrian protection system that helps in reducing the impact on pedestrian after a collision. It lifts the bonnet and increases the space between the bonnet and the engine block, allowing more deformation, which minimizes the chances of fatal injuries to the pedestrian. Automotive active bonnets can be integrated with several other features, such as energy-storing body panels and hood airbag, which could further enhance the safety and performance of vehicles. Adoption of such features among automakers is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the global automotive active bonnet market size.



Competitive Landscape



With the presence of a few players, the global automotive active bonnet market is moderately concentrated. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading automotive active bonnet companies, that include BMW AG, Daimler AG, Jaguar Land Rover Ltd., Volkswagen AG, and Volvo Car Corp. are some of the major companies covered in this report.



Also, the automotive active bonnet market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2018

Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION

Market segmentation by application

Comparison by application

Sedan - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

SUV and crossover - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Hatchback - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by application

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

Integration of safety features with automotive active bonnet

Negative impact of introduction of soft body panels

Adoption of ADAS will enhance efficiency of automotive active bonnet

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

BMW AG

Daimler AG

Jaguar Land Rover Ltd.

Volkswagen AG

Volvo Car Corp.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/19ycls





Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.