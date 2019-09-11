Global Automotive Active Bonnet Market Report 2019-2023 with Detailed Analysis of BMW, Daimler, Jaguar Land Rover, VW, and Volvo
/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Sept. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automotive Active Bonnet Market by Application and Geography - Global Forecast and Analysis 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global automotive active bonnet market size at a CAGR of over 10% during 2019-2023
The automotive active bonnet is a passive pedestrian protection system that reduces the impact on pedestrian during a collision. The automobile active bonnet market analysis considers the application of active bonnet in sedans, SUVs, and crossovers, and hatchbacks. In 2018, the sedan segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as the high sales of luxury sedans are playing a significant role in the sedan segment to maintain its market position.
Global automobile active bonnet market looks at factors such as the increasing proportion of pedestrian fatalities in road accidents, growing demand for luxury cars, and the automotive safety ratings influencing the adoption of active bonnet in vehicles. However, the low-speed effectiveness of active bonnet, inaccuracy of active bonnet, and the lack of regulations in mandating the installation of active bonnets may hamper the growth of the automotive active bonnet industry over the forecast period.
Market Overview
Automotive safety ratings influencing the adoption of active bonnet in vehicles
The growing concerns over vehicle safety across the world have necessitated safety programs such as the New Car Assessment Program (NCAP) to make the rating criteria more stringent. In 2015, the Euro NCAP included AEB and active bonnet under its rating parameter. The Australian New Car Assessment Program (ANCAP) also has included active bonnet in its rating parameter. Such stringent rating parameters are expected to be adopted by several other countries over the forecast period. This will force automobile manufacturers to adopt active bonnet in their vehicles.
Introduction of safety features with automotive active bonnet
The automotive active bonnet is a passive pedestrian protection system that helps in reducing the impact on pedestrian after a collision. It lifts the bonnet and increases the space between the bonnet and the engine block, allowing more deformation, which minimizes the chances of fatal injuries to the pedestrian. Automotive active bonnets can be integrated with several other features, such as energy-storing body panels and hood airbag, which could further enhance the safety and performance of vehicles. Adoption of such features among automakers is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the global automotive active bonnet market size.
Competitive Landscape
With the presence of a few players, the global automotive active bonnet market is moderately concentrated. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading automotive active bonnet companies, that include BMW AG, Daimler AG, Jaguar Land Rover Ltd., Volkswagen AG, and Volvo Car Corp. are some of the major companies covered in this report.
Also, the automotive active bonnet market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2018
- Market size and forecast 2018-2023
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION
- Market segmentation by application
- Comparison by application
- Sedan - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- SUV and crossover - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Hatchback - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Market opportunity by application
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 11: MARKET TRENDS
- Integration of safety features with automotive active bonnet
- Negative impact of introduction of soft body panels
- Adoption of ADAS will enhance efficiency of automotive active bonnet
PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- BMW AG
- Daimler AG
- Jaguar Land Rover Ltd.
- Volkswagen AG
- Volvo Car Corp.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/19ycls
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.