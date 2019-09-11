Body Area Network Market by Device Type, Component, Application, and Region - Global Forecast to 2024

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Sept. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Body Area Network Market by Device Type (Wearable, Implantable), Component (Displays, Application Processors, Memory, Electromechanicals, Interfaces, Sensors), Application (Medical, Fitness & Sports, Security, Military), and Region - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The BAN market was valued at USD 7.6 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 15.8 billion by 2024; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.7% from 2019 to 2024. The BAN market has been segmented by device type, component, application, and geography.

The term body area network (BAN) refers to the wireless network of wearable computing devices that can be used to track heart rate, blood pressure, calories burned, along with step counter and sleep monitoring. The growing popularity of wearable technologies such as smartwatches and smart bands has increased the demand for body area network solutions. BAN solutions primarily find applications in the medical field because these solutions monitor patients for a variety of healthcare-related conditions. BAN also finds a place in the military field as it monitors the physical locations of field personnel.



Major factors driving the growth of the body area network market are increased use of smart devices for tracking physical fitness, rapid advancements in medical devices and communication technologies, and supportive government and hospital initiatives to promote digital healthcare. Utilization of advanced technologies to reduce constantly increasing healthcare expenditure and adoption of IoT in healthcare applications are likely to offer growth opportunities for players in the body area network market during the forecast period.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in Body Area Network Market

4.2 Body Area Network Market, By Component and Region

4.3 Country-Wise Body Area Network Market Growth Rate



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increased Use of Smart Devices for Tracking Physical Fitness

5.2.1.2 Rapid Advancements in Medical Devices and Communication Technologies

5.2.1.3 Supportive Government and Hospital Initiatives to Promote Digital Healthcare

5.2.1.4 Easy Availability of Low-Cost Fitness-Tracking Gadgets

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Social Refrain Due to the Threat of Invasion of Privacy

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Utilization of Advanced Technologies to Reduce Constantly Increasing Healthcare Expenditure

5.2.3.2 Adoption of IoT in Healthcare Applications

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Securing Huge Volumes of Sensitive Data



6 Body Area Network Market, By Device Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Wearable Devices

6.2.1 Smart Bands

6.2.1.1 Rising Awareness About Fitness Monitoring Among Users Accelerating Demand for Smart Bands

6.2.2 Smartwatches

6.2.2.1 Growing Importance of Monitoring Health Parameters Encouraging Users to Adopt Smartwatches

6.2.3 Smart Earphones

6.2.3.1 Rapid Innovations in Designing Smart Earphones for Fitness and Health Monitoring Surge Adoption of Smart Earphones

6.3 Implantable Devices

6.3.1 Advances in Medical Applications and Communication Technologies Propel Market Growth



7 Body Area Network Market, By Component

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Displays

7.2.1 OLED Displays Gaining Traction for Smart Bands and Smartwatches

7.3 Application Processors and Memory Modules, and Pulse Generators

7.3.1 Application Processors and Memory Modules, and Pulse Generators Likely to Continue to Command Ban Market

7.4 Electromechanicals

7.4.1 Necessity of Electromechanical Components to Ensure Support and Rigidity of Complete Device

7.5 Communication and Interface Components

7.5.1 Importance of Communication and Interface Components to Transmit Data to Different Devices

7.6 Power Management Units

7.6.1 Implementation of Advanced Power Management Components to Meet Rising Demand of End Users for Enhanced Battery Life

7.7 Sensors

7.7.1 Utilization of Sensors to Monitor Different Health Parameters Including Heart Rate and Body Temperature

7.8 Others



8 Body Area Network Market, By Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Medical, Fitness, and Sports Application

8.2.1 Medical

8.2.1.1 Increasing Importance of Remote Health Monitoring Generating Huge Opportunity for Players in Ban Market

8.2.2 Fitness

8.2.2.1 Rising Health Awareness and Availability of Low-Cost Smart Bands Boosting Ban Market Growth

8.2.3 Sports

8.2.3.1 Growing Adoption of Wearable Technology in Sports Offers Lucrative Growth Opportunities for Ban Market

8.3 Security

8.3.1 Technological Advancements in Smartwatches Enable Its Use for Security Applications

8.4 Military

8.4.1 Body Area Network Devices Used for Monitoring Health Parameters of Soldiers



9 Geographic Analysis



Company Profiles

Key Players



Apple

Fitbit

Samsung

Garmin

Fossil

Casio

Huawei

LG Electronics

Medtronic

Xiaomi

Other Key Players



Abbott Laboratories

Asus

Bragi

Goqii

Huami Corporation

Matrix Industries

Mobvoi

Polar Electro

Suunto

Withings



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/735gw3

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

