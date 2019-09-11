Global Electronic Films Market is Expected to Reach USD 12.18 Million by 2025 : Fior Markets

Global Electronic Films Market by Film Type (Conductive, Non-conductive), Material, Application and Region, Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 to 2025

/EIN News/ -- New Jersey, NJ, Sept. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The growing demand for electronic films due to their chemical resistance, high-temperature tolerance, moisture resistance, low coefficient of friction, conductivity, UV & weather resistance, optical transparency, and low surface energy properties. These properties are making them suitable for applications such as manufacturing of displays, semiconductors and PCBs. The global electronic films market is expected to grow from USD 7.32 billion in 2017 to USD 12.18 billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 6.57% during the forecast period 2018-2025, according to the new report published by Fior Markets.

Electronic films are very thin sheaths made out of specific materials that are used to protect electronic devices as well as improve the quality of the screen. On account of properties such as chemical resistance, high-temperature tolerance, low coefficient of friction, optical transparency, conductivity, UV & weather resistance, moisture resistance and low surface energy have generated a constant demand for electronic films. Ever rising proliferation of smartphones, especially in developing economies of the world has generated a huge demand for electronic displays. Increase in per capita disposable income is also fuelling the demand for electronic displays in the form of television thus, providing a constant demand for electronic films world over.

Rising demand for smartphones, tablets, as well as increasing adoption of touch, enabled displays are proving to be the major driving force for the demand. High research and development, as well as manufacturing cost and volatility in the prices of raw materials, are proving to be the major restraining factors for the growth of electronic films.

Key players operating in the global electronic films market include Toray Industries Inc, Gunze, Nitto Denko Corporation, Saint-Gobain S.A., The Chemours Company, DowDuPont, Toyobo Co Ltd, Teijin Ltd., TDK Corporation, 3M Corporation, Oike & Co. Ltd., Mitsubishi Chemical Holding, O-film Tech Co Ltd and Coveris among others. In order to enhance their market position in the global electronic films market, the key players are now focusing on adopting strategies such as product innovations, mergers & acquisitions, recent developments, joint venture, collaborations, and partnership.

For instance, IndoRama Ventures acquired Dupont Tejin films’ US, Europe and China ventures. To lower the cost of manufacturing electronic films, various research and development projects are being undertaken world over. For instance, Japanese researchers from University of Tokyo Department of Applied Physics have developed a new method to build large areas of semiconductive material that is just two molecules thick and a total of 4.4 nanometers tall. The films function as thin-film transistors and have potential future applications in flexible electronics or chemical detectors. These thin-film transistors are the first example of semiconductive single molecular bilayers created with liquid solution processing, a standard manufacturing process that minimizes costs.

Conductive film type segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.13%

The film type segment includes conductive and non-conductive. On account of progress in foldable display technology, conductive electronic film type segment is expected to progress at a CAGR of 8.13 over the forecast period. Non-conductive film type segment led the demand for electronic films with 56.23% of total market by revenue in 2017 owing to its widespread application in production of displays and semiconductors.

Polymer segment led the market with USD 3.04 billion revenues in 2017

Material segment is divided into of polymer, ITO on glass, ITO on PET, metal mesh and others. Polymer segment dominated the market for electronic films with a total USD 2.04 billion in revenues during 2017 on account of its universal adoption by display manufacturing industry. ITO on glass type electronic films is projected to grow at 7.89% CAGR over the forecast period due to its application for manufacturing aircraft cockpit windows.

Display segment dominated with 62.25% of total volume in 2017

Application segment is divided into electronic display, printed circuit boards, semiconductors and others. Increasing demand for smartphones, television as well as consumer electronics and rising adoption of large displays in the fields of advertisement, publicity and promotion is leading the demand for electronic films. Properties such as being non-stick, high temperature resistance, and high flexibility has led to the use of electronic films for protection and encapsulation of semiconductors during manufacturing. Semiconductor segment is expected to witness growth at a CAGR of 8.79% over the forecast period.

Asia pacific region led the demand for electronic films with 54.16% of total market by revenue in 2017 followed by North America. Asia Pacific region dominated the demand for electronic films due to its constituent countries such as China, South Korea, Taiwan and Japan who are global leaders in manufacturing of displays, semiconductors, PCBs as well consumer electronics goods. Huge population in this region also serves as captive market for consumption of consumer electronics goods thus fuelling the demand. Asia Pacific is projected to attain market size of USD 7.91 billion by 2025. North America and Europe regions are expected to grow at moderate pace during the forecast period with major contributors being United States and Germany.

The global electronic films market is analysed on the basis of value (USD Billion), volume (Kilotons), consumption (Kilotons), import (Kilotons), and export (Kilotons). All the segments have been analyzed on global, regional and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment. The report offers in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining the key insight of the market. The study includes porter’s five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution and marketing channels analysis.

