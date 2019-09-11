Global Food Coatings Market is Expected to Reach USD 6.73 Billion by 2025 : Fior Markets

Global Food Coatings Market by Ingredient Type (Cocoa & Chocolate, Batter, Sugars & Syrups, Others), Ingredient Form, Equipment Type, Mode of Operation, Application, Region, Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 to 2025

/EIN News/ -- New Jersey, NJ, Sept. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Increasing need for processing the food items like meat, bakery, snacks, and breakfast cereal is a major driver for market growth. The global Food Coatings market is expected to grow from USD 4.23 Billion in 2017 to USD 6.73 Billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period from 2018-2025, according to the new report published by Fior Markets.

Food coating is an amazing phase in nourishment handling and controls improvement strategy. The food coatings can be useful in various food products for improving or changing their texture, taste, or nutritional value. The process of coating differs according to the nature of the substrate as well as the food coating ingredient, but chiefly consists of mixing the two and allowing them to merge naturally. Food coating ingredients can be fluid or solid that are used depending upon the particular application in order to achieve various purposes. The food coatings are used in various food products including meat & seafood products, confectionery products, bakery products, breakfast cereals, snacks and others. Thus, the upsurge in demand of food industry will create the demand for food coatings around the world.

The growing need for processing the food items like meat, bakery, snacks, and breakfast cereal is a major factor driving the market. Apart from this, changing consumer lifestyle and growing consumer disposable income are fuelling the growth of market. But, there is a subsequent increase in production costs due to changing ingredient prices which may hamper the growth of market. However, an increase in investment leading to the development of new food coating technology may boost the market in the coming years.

Key players operating in the global food coatings market include Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM), ABS Food Ingredients, Agrana Beteiligungs-Ag, Ashland Inc., Avebe, Balchem Corporation, Bowman Ingredients, Cargill, Incorporated, Codrico, Du Pont, PGP International, Inc., Ingredion Incorporated, Kerry Group Plc., Newly Weds Foods, PGP International, Inc., Sensory effects Ingredient Solutions, Tate & Lyle PLC, Agrana Beteiligungs-AG and Roquette, Dohler. To enhance their market position in the global Food Coatings market, the key players are now focusing on adopting the strategies such as product innovations, mergers & acquisitions, recent developments, joint venture, collaborations, and partnership.

For instance, in 2017 - Kröner-Stärke launched a range of native wheat-based starches, including organic and gluten-free, for clean label battered and breaded products.

For instance, in 2016, Ashland launched its new matte coating for flexible packaging Purekote™ 23589, a coating that can be used safely in food packaging applications regulated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). This is a water-based coating that delivers a superior matte appearance and velvety feel to paper and plastic bags, pouches, lidding films, foil bags and sachets.



The sugars & syrups segment held the largest share of 24.70% in 2017

The ingredient type segment is classified into cocoa & chocolate, fats & oils, flours, breads, batter, sugars & syrups, salts, spices, and seasonings, others. The sugars & syrups segment has dominated the food coatings market with USD 1.04 Billion in 2017. The sugars and syrups are preferred over the years as coating ingredients in the processing industry. They help in retaining the nature of the product such as color, taste, and sweetness to the items being coated.

Liquid coating segment valued around USD 2.95 Billion in 2017

Ingredient Form segment includes dry and liquid. Liquid coating segment dominated the market in 2017. Liquid coating is used in preparation of bakery products, flavored nuts, ice cream coatings, granola bars, and confectioneries such as candy bars. Due to this, there is a high demand of liquid form of food coatings.

The meat & seafood products segment held the largest market share of 34.20% in 2017

The application segment includes confectionery products, bakery products, snacks, meat & seafood products, breakfast cereal. The meat & seafood products segment dominated the market in 2017 because of high demand for food coating in meat and poultry industry. There is a high demand for food coating in meat and poultry industry to enhance its taste and appearance.

Coaters & applicators segment held the largest market share of 65.30% in 2017

Equipment Type segment is divided into segments such as coaters & applicators and enrobers. Coaters & applicators dominated the market in 2017. Coating is a manufacturing process that consists of applying a liquid or powder layers onto the surface of a product. A film applicator is an equipment used for even distribution of substances like paint, ink, or cosmetics over a substrate.

Semi-automatic segment valued around USD 2.97 Billion in 2017

The mode of operation segment includes automatic and semi-automatic. The Semi-automatic segment dominated the market in 2017. Semi-automatic food coating equipment is usually adopted by small- and medium-scale manufacturers as their production scale is less which provides better productivity over automatic one.

Regional Segment Analysis of the Food Coatings Market



North America (U.S. , Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of the Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan India, Rest of APAC)

South America (Brazil and Rest of South America)

Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Asia Pacific region dominated the global food coatings market with USD 1.82 Billion in 2017 whereas the North America region held the second dominant position in the market. The North America region has superior food coating technologies and uses various automatic equipment for coating food ingredients. Consumers in the US and Canada majorly prefer salty snacks which need dry coating. Also, these countries consume frozen food which need a coating for prolonged shelf life. Asia Pacific is growing region due to its expanded demand for processed food, better and established manufacturing industry and improvements in technology in the food industry which have provided new opportunities for the food coating ingredients market.

About the report:

The global food coatings market is analysed on the basis of value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analyzed on global, regional and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment. The report offers in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining the key insight of the market. The study includes porter’s five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution and marketing channels analysis.

