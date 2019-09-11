Global Lifecycle Service Orchestration Markets Prospects and Challenges, 2019 Study

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Sept. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "LSO - Prospects and Challenges" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



LSO is saddled with the expectation of being a master entity that will orchestrate end-to-end applications traversing multiple service provider domains and customer infrastructure. This is a tall ask, by any stretch. MEF has been diligently working towards putting LSO together - piece-by-piece, or shall we say interface-by-interface.



This report will look at the challenges involved in bringing LSO to shape and forecast the addressable LSO solutions market. The report will also answer some questions that are at the top of every stakeholder's recall:

What is the market size of LSO?

What will the telco response to LSO be?

What shape will LSO acquire?

Will LSO tread on the shoes of SDN, NFV, OSS and BSS technologies?

What are the prospects of individual LSO interfaces?

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1: Executive Summary



Chapter 2: Prelude and Framework

Definition

Need for LSO Monolithic OSS BSS Limited Interfaces Ad-Hoc Network Partner Relationships Slow Service Rollouts OTT Challenges Lost Opportunities

Evolution of LSO

LSO Reference Architecture

Domains Customer Domain Customer Application Co-ordinator (CUS) Partner Domain Service Provider (SP) and Partner Domains Business Application (BUS) Service Orchestration Functionality (SOF) Infrastructure Control and Management (ICM) Element Control and Management (ECM)

Interfaces Cantata Functional Description Status and Prospects Allegro Legato Interlude Sonata Adagio Presto



Chapter 3: Challenges and Approaches

Overview of Challenges Excessive Hierarchy All-encompassing Scope Overlap with Contemporary Technologies Lack of Clarity

The Gist of LSO East-West Interfaces

Vendor Approaches Going the Whole Hog Anuta Amdocs Bolstering the Interfaces ECI Tele Amartus



Chapter 4: Stakeholder and Company Profiles

Amartus

Amdocs

Anuta

Cataworx

Ciena

Cisco

Clear Blockchain

Cloudify

ECI Tele

Ericsson

Fortinet

Fujitsu

Huawei

Infinera

Netcracker

Nokia

RAD

Spirent

Zeetta Networks

Chapter 5: Telco Initiatives

Allstream

AT&T

Bell Canada

BringCom

CBCcom

CenturyLink

Colt Business

Comcast Business

Cox Business

Equinix

Infonas

Liquid Telecom

Orange

PCCW Global

Singtel

Sparkle

Spectrum Enterprise

Sprint

Tata Communications

TDS Telecom

Telstra

Telus

Verizon

Vodafone

Chapter 6: Market Forecasts

Research Methodology

Market Taxonomy

Overall LSO Solutions Market Breakdown by Solution Type BUS and SOF Solutions API and Gateway Solutions Breakdown by Geography North America Europe, Middle East and Africa Asia Pacific Caribbean and Latin America Breakdown by Telco Type Wireless Telcos Wireline Telcos





