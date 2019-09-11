Global Lifecycle Service Orchestration Markets Prospects and Challenges, 2019 Study
/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Sept. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "LSO - Prospects and Challenges" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
LSO is saddled with the expectation of being a master entity that will orchestrate end-to-end applications traversing multiple service provider domains and customer infrastructure. This is a tall ask, by any stretch. MEF has been diligently working towards putting LSO together - piece-by-piece, or shall we say interface-by-interface.
This report will look at the challenges involved in bringing LSO to shape and forecast the addressable LSO solutions market. The report will also answer some questions that are at the top of every stakeholder's recall:
- What is the market size of LSO?
- What will the telco response to LSO be?
- What shape will LSO acquire?
- Will LSO tread on the shoes of SDN, NFV, OSS and BSS technologies?
- What are the prospects of individual LSO interfaces?
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1: Executive Summary
Chapter 2: Prelude and Framework
- Definition
- Need for LSO
- Monolithic OSS BSS
- Limited Interfaces
- Ad-Hoc Network Partner Relationships
- Slow Service Rollouts
- OTT Challenges
- Lost Opportunities
- Evolution of LSO
- LSO Reference Architecture
- Domains
- Customer Domain
- Customer Application Co-ordinator (CUS)
- Partner Domain
- Service Provider (SP) and Partner Domains
- Business Application (BUS)
- Service Orchestration Functionality (SOF)
- Infrastructure Control and Management (ICM)
- Element Control and Management (ECM)
- Customer Domain
- Interfaces
- Cantata
- Functional Description
- Status and Prospects
- Allegro
- Legato
- Interlude
- Sonata
- Adagio
- Presto
- Cantata
Chapter 3: Challenges and Approaches
- Overview of Challenges
- Excessive Hierarchy
- All-encompassing Scope
- Overlap with Contemporary Technologies
- Lack of Clarity
- The Gist of LSO
- East-West Interfaces
- Vendor Approaches
- Going the Whole Hog
- Anuta
- Amdocs
- Bolstering the Interfaces
- ECI Tele
- Amartus
- Going the Whole Hog
Chapter 4: Stakeholder and Company Profiles
- Amartus
- Amdocs
- Anuta
- Cataworx
- Ciena
- Cisco
- Clear Blockchain
- Cloudify
- ECI Tele
- Ericsson
- Fortinet
- Fujitsu
- Huawei
- Infinera
- Netcracker
- Nokia
- RAD
- Spirent
- Zeetta Networks
Chapter 5: Telco Initiatives
- Allstream
- AT&T
- Bell Canada
- BringCom
- CBCcom
- CenturyLink
- Colt Business
- Comcast Business
- Cox Business
- Equinix
- Infonas
- Liquid Telecom
- Orange
- PCCW Global
- Singtel
- Sparkle
- Spectrum Enterprise
- Sprint
- Tata Communications
- TDS Telecom
- Telstra
- Telus
- Verizon
- Vodafone
Chapter 6: Market Forecasts
- Research Methodology
- Market Taxonomy
- Overall LSO Solutions Market
- Breakdown by Solution Type
- BUS and SOF Solutions
- API and Gateway Solutions
- Breakdown by Geography
- North America
- Europe, Middle East and Africa
- Asia Pacific
- Caribbean and Latin America
- Breakdown by Telco Type
- Wireless Telcos
- Wireline Telcos
- Breakdown by Solution Type
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/brzqlg
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.