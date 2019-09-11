Global $120 Bn Ambulatory Surgery Center (ASC) Markets, 2015-2018 & 2019-2026

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Sept. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ambulatory Surgery Center (ASC) Market Analysis Report By Application (Orthopedics, Plastic Surgery, Ophthalmology, Gastroenterology, Pain Management), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global ambulatory surgery centers market size is expected to reach USD 120.8 billion by 2026, exhibiting a 6.1% CAGR during the forecast period.



Increase in incidence of chronic diseases and rise in geriatric population have furthered the demand for ambulatory surgery centers. Furthermore, advancements in surgeries, such as endoscopy and laparoscopy, are expected to propel ASC market growth.



The number of patient admissions is slowly decreasing owing to increasing outpatient visits. This is primarily due to high hospitalization cost and adoption of technologically advanced techniques in outpatient centers, making treatment fast and cost-effective. Advanced surgical methods allow tests and procedures to be performed without hospital admission.



According to the American Hospital Association, the total number of outpatient admissions increased from 624 million in 2008 to 675 million in 2012. The number of inpatient admissions decreased from 35.76 million in 2008 to 34.40 million in 2012.



In May 2016, some new codes were added to the coverage for outpatient services in U.S., such as that for gynaecology, adenoidectomy, and tonsillectomy. Hence, supportive reimbursement scenario is anticipated to boost market growth.



North America held the dominant share in 2018, driven primarily by U.S. Leading market players in the country are acquiring ambulatory services to provide technologically advanced surgeries and treatments, further propelling demand for ambulatory and primary care services. Asia Pacific is likely to emerge as a strong contender in the global scenario.



Some of the prominent players in this region are Surgery Center of Melbourne, Nova Medical Centers, Kaiser Permanente, The Indian Association of Day Surgery, Memorial Sloan Kettering, M D Anderson Cancer Center, and The Mumbai Surgical Society.



Further key findings from the study suggest:

In 2018, gastroenterology accounted for the largest share in the market by application. This can be attributed to surge in visits to ambulatory care centers for treatment of gastrointestinal diseases. It is one of the most common surgical specialties in single- or multi-specialty ASCs

Plastic surgery is anticipated to observe the fastest growth in the coming years due to rise in disposable income and growing preference for private care facilities in comparison with hospital surgery centers for plastic surgery. Time and cost advantages, as well as expertise offered by these ambulatory centers, are anticipated to boost demand for plastic surgeries in these settings

North America dominated the market in 2018 thanks to increased government funding focused on transforming primary care services and rise in coverage for outpatient services

Asia Pacific is expected to witness lucrative growth in the coming years owing to presence of developing economies, increasing awareness about ASCs, and investments by international players



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope

1.1 Market Segmentation & Scope

1.2 Research Methodology

1.3 Information Procurement

1.4 Information or Data Analysis

1.5 Market Formulation & Validation

1.6 Model Details

1.7 List of Secondary Sources

1.8 Objectives



Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Outlook

2.2 Segment Outlook

2.2.1 Application

2.2.2 Region

2.3 Competitive Insights



Chapter 3 Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1 Market Trends & Outlook

3.2 Market Segmentation

3.3 Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

3.3.1 Penetration Analysis

3.3.2 Market Driver analysis

3.3.2.1 Cost effective alternative

3.3.2.2 Technological advancements and increasing demand for minimally invasive surgeries

3.3.2.3 Ageing population

3.3.3 Market Restraint Analysis

3.3.3.1 Operational uncertainity

3.3.3.2 Regulatory concerns associated with outpatient care

3.4 Ambulatory Surgery Centers Market: Business Environment Analysis Tools

3.4.1 Ambulatory Surgery Centers Market: PESTle analysis

3.4.2 Ambulatory Surgery Centers Market: porter's five forces analysis

3.5 Regulatory Scenario in Key Countries

3.5.1 Ambulatory Services Regulations in the U.S.

3.5.2 Ambulatory Services Regulations in Australia

3.5.3 Ambulatory Services Regulations in Mexico

3.5.4 Ambulatory Services Regulations in Dubai



Chapter 4 Ambulatory Surgery Centers Market: Application Analysis

4.1 Ambulatory Surgery Centers Application Market Share Analysis, 2018 & 2026

4.2 Ambulatory Surgery Centers Application Market: Segment Dashboard:

4.3 Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analysis, 2015 to 2026 for the Application Segment

4.3.1 Ophthalmology

4.3.1.1 Ophthalmology market, 2015 - 2026 (USD Million)

4.3.2 Orthopedics

4.3.3 Gastroenterology

4.3.4 Pain management/spinal injection

4.3.5 Plastic surgery

4.3.6 Others



Chapter 5 Ambulatory Surgery Centers Market: Regional Analysis

5.1 Ambulatory Surgery Centers (ASC) Regional Market Share Analysis, 2018 & 2026

5.2 Ambulatory Surgical Centers Regional Market: Segment Dashboard

5.3 Regional Market Snapshot (Market Size, CAGR, Top Verticals, Key Players, Top Trends)

5.4 Market Size, & Forecasts, and Trend Analysis, 2015 to 2026



Chapter 6 Competitive Analysis

6.1 Strategic Framework/ Competition Categorization

6.2 Marketing Channels

6.2.1 Direct marketing

6.2.2 Indirect marketing

6.3 Strategy Mapping

6.4 Ambulatory Services Competitive Landscape: Market Position Analysis (Based on Services, Market Presence, and Recent Updates)

6.5 Company Profiles

6.5.1 Envision Healthcare Corporation

6.5.2 Tenet Healthcare Corporation

6.5.3 MEDNAX Services, Inc

6.5.4 TeamHealth

6.5.5 UnitedHealth Group

6.5.6 Quorum Health Corporation

6.5.7 Surgery Partners

6.5.8 Novena Global Healthcare Group, Inc.

6.5.9 Community Health Systems, Inc.

6.5.10 Terveystalo

6.5.11 SurgCenter Development

6.5.12 Healthway Medical Group

6.5.13 Prospect Medical Group

6.5.14 Group Eifelhhen-Klinik AG

6.5.15 Edward-Elmhurst Health



