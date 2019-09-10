A Message From Gofire On Reported Health Concerns Surrounding Vaping

/EIN News/ -- DENVER, Sept. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gofire™ is focused on patient and consumer health and well being. It’s the reason we exist – and why we are so alarmed by recent news reports suggesting a connection between certain vaporizers and lung disease. We want to assure consumers that no Gofire products are involved in any of the reported cases or the warning issued by the Centers for Disease Control. At Gofire, we’ve spent close to five years and millions of dollars in research and development to specifically design products that safeguard the health of the consumer and the medical patient. We’ve known from the start that consumer health and safety must be our highest priority and we’ve never wavered from that obligation.

As a result, our pulmonary drug delivery platform eliminates the conditions that are now being investigated for health-damaging effects. The technology in our inhaler utilizes true convection vaporization, not conduction or combustion, to ensure only pure medicine vapor is inhaled and no carcinogens are produced. Gofire’s technology physically extrudes the medicine from the cartridge through a thermal barrier and into a separate convection oven for vaporization. This eliminates the common industry practice of re-heating the oil with each inhale, which causes degradation of the medicine and can allow harmful compounds to contaminate the oil. Our cartridges were developed with safety in mind, and are molded from FDA-approved, BPA-free, Class 6 pharmaceutical-grade plastics, abolishing concerns about heavy metals leaching into the medicine. Finally, Gofire thoroughly vets its cartridge-filling manufacturers, and we only partner with formulators whose commitment to quality and good health is as strong as our own. As a condition for filling its cartridges, Gofire requires that partners abstain from using any outside excipients, including Vitamin E Acetate, Propylene Glycol and others -- and we designed our cartridges to work with even the most viscous oils so that no filling additives are necessary.

We are deeply saddened by the reports of lung disease and fatalities among vape consumers -- and we remain committed to leading the charge in the industry to create products that help patients live healthier, more fulfilled lives. It’s why we’ve included researchers, physicians and scientists as part of our development teams – and why we will always call for the highest medical standards for our products and for our industry.

-- Peter Calfee, CEO of Gofire, Inc.

