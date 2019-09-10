Aegion Corporation to Present at the D.A. Davidson Annual Diversified Industrials & Services Conference

/EIN News/ -- ST. LOUIS, Sept. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aegion Corporation (NASDAQ:AEGN) announced today its President and Chief Executive Officer, Charles R. Gordon, will present at the D.A. Davidson Annual Diversified Industrials & Services Conference in Chicago on Thursday, September 19, 2019. A live webcast of Mr. Gordon’s presentation will occur at approximately 11:05 a.m. Central Time. The webcast will be available through Aegion’s website at https://www.aegion.com/investor/financial-news-resources/webcasts .

Aegion combines innovative technologies with market-leading expertise to maintain, rehabilitate and strengthen infrastructure around the world. Since 1971, the Company has played a pioneering role in finding transformational solutions to rehabilitate aging infrastructure, primarily pipelines in the wastewater, water, energy, mining and refining industries. Aegion also maintains the efficient operation of refineries and other industrial facilities. Aegion is committed to Stronger. Safer. Infrastructure.®

