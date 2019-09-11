Ville Houttu Elected to Greater Irvine Chamber Board of Directors

Vincit (NASDAQ:VINCIT)

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Greater Irvine Chamber of Commerce has elected Ville Houttu of Vincit to its Board of Directors effective September 2019.

“It’s a great honor to be elected to the Chamber’s Board of Directors,” says Ville Houttu, CEO of Vincit California. “I look forward to bring the perspective of the digital technology industry to the Chamber’s governance, in the city of our headquarters, and the home of many of our employees and their families.”

Vincit was named among Inc. Magazine’s 2019 Best Workplaces, a 2016 Best Workplace in Europe by Great Place to Work Institute, and earned a Gold recognition in 2018 for navigation and design by the American Advertising Federation. Houttu was named the Greater Irvine Chamber 2018 Entrepreneur of the Year.

“Ville Houttu brings a unique perspective to the Greater Irvine Chamber’s diverse Board of Directors,” said Bryan Starr, president, and CEO of the Greater Irvine Chamber. “As the leader of a technology company expanding to the U.S., Ville understands what makes Irvine is the ideal environment where tech companies with a strong entrepreneurial spirit can achieve their goals and grow. We are proud to welcome Ville to serve on our Board of Directors alongside other leading Orange County executives.”

The Board supports the Chamber’s mission and serves in a fiduciary role. Houttu will be serving a three-year term on the Board of Directors.

Vincit is a software development and design company based in Irvine, Santa Monica and Palo Alto, California, and Tampere, Helsinki, Oulu and Turku, Finland. Founded in 2007, Vincit currently employs more than 450 professionals. Ranked first in Europe in the Great Place to Work study, Vincit's success stems from satisfied customers and satisfied employees. Vincit is listed on the Nasdaq OMX First North market. www.vincit.com



